Vehicle blazes cause havoc around Marlborough, Tasman areas

Firefighters are rushing to extinguish a blaze that has engulfed a car in Renwick.

Two vehicle fires have caused havoc for travellers in Marlborough and Tasman.

While firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze that engulfed a car in Renwick, others were called to Glenhope to deal with a van blaze that caught nearby brush on fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on Renwick Rd just before 5pm on Thursday.

Fire crews from the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s Base Woodbourne were first on the scene responding to the blaze, Fire and Emergency Southern Shift manager Alex Norris said.

Two tankers, one from the base and one from Blenheim, were called to assist with the extinguishing of the car, which was well involved when crews arrived, he said.

The owners of the vehicle were on the scene, but were unharmed, a police spokesperson said.

The road had temporarily been closed and traffic management was in place, he said.

Travellers were advised to take an alternative route, or expect delays.

Just thirty minutes later, crews rushed to Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway, State Highway 6, as a van caught alight.

A police spokesperson said everyone was out of the van and did not appear to be injured.

However, the fire from the van caught nearby scrub alight, sparking a different kind of response from firefighters.

The van was on the side of the highway, but the spread of the blaze caused traffic management to be put in place.

Motorists were also advised to avoid the area or expect delays in travel time, the spokesperson said.