Vehicle restrictions change for residents using Kenepuru Rd in the Marlborough Sounds

Parts of Kenepuru Rd crumbled away into the sea after flooding in August 2022.

Residents of Kenepuru Rd in the Marlborough Sounds will be able to tow trailers further along the flood-damaged road from Friday.

The length and weight of vehicles had been restricted following damage to the road during flooding in July 2021 and August 2022. Repairs to the Marlborough Sounds road network are ongoing.

But after a safety audit and geotechnical inspection, and feedback from the police and the community, Marlborough Roads recovery manager Steve Murrin said minor works had been done to make the road safe for longer vehicles.

“Community feedback was that being able to tow trailers allows them to have a larger stock of supplies and less trips to town,” he said. It also meant residents could use boat launching areas at Double Bay, Torea, Portage and along Mahau Rd.

On Tuesday the Marlborough District Council confirmed that vehicles up to 12.6m long and six tonnes in weight could travel on Kenepuru Rd as far as Double Bay, and on side roads Mahau Rd, Torea Rd and Moetapu Bay Rd.

However the roads remained closed to the public, and were only to be used by residents and emergency or essential service access.

“Until major repairs have been completed at some of the more dangerous sites, we are unable to remove these restrictions”, Murrin said.

“Although much work has been completed to restore access for residents, these roads remain unsuitable for people unfamiliar with the road.

“There is also the possibility that non-residents’ insurance will not cover them if they should have an accident on these roads.”

Visitors to the Sounds could still make use of the council’s water taxi subsidy to access areas previously accessible by road, Murrin said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Road damage, one way sections and traffic lights remain on Queen Charlotte Drive in March 2023, after two major flooding events in the Marlborough Sounds.

Murrin said hazards remaining on that section of Kenepuru Rd and Moetapu Bay Rd included slips and drop-outs. The road was also down to a single lane in places, with uneven surfaces and gravel sections, and was increasingly hazardous in the wet.

These roads remained four-wheel-drive access only in light vehicles with no campervans, vans or buses, Murrin said.

Meanwhile, other restrictions remained in place on surrounding roads. No vehicles over 3.5 tonnes or 8m in length were allowed on Moetapu Bay Rd, beyond Double Bay, and all other side roads off Kenepuru Rd from the heads (excluding Torea and Mahau roads).

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Kenepuru Sound residents on Kenepuru Rd between Portage and Te Mahia in October 2021.

No vehicles over 12.6m were allowed on Queen Charlotte Drive without a permit and no vehicles over 3 tonnes are allowed on Anakiwa Road beyond Tirimoana Jetty without prior approval.

Kenepuru Rd was damaged during flooding in July 2021 and August 2022, and the cost to repair it was estimated at $124 million.

In October, Marlborough finalised its business case to put to Waka Kotahi to restore the road and the rest of the Sounds’ transport network.