Man jailed for 13 years after 'destruction of childhoods and potential'

A man’s rape, assault and abuse of several children has destroyed their childhoods and potential, the Blenheim District Court has heard.

Thomas Aitchison Hutt​, 59, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was found guilty of 23 out of 25 charges, for offending spanning more than 15 years, in Nelson and Blenheim.

The charges he was found guilty of were injuring with intent to injure, assault with a weapon, assaulting a child, common assault, a representative charge of sexual violation by rape, 14 representative charges of “doing or inducing indecencies” with a child under 12, and two charges of indecent assault and inducing an indecent act on a child under 12.

Hutt’s victims described the struggles they faced after the abuse in victim impact statements, referred to by Judge Arthur Tompkins at his sentencing on October 31.

“The victim impact statements described in effect the destruction of their childhoods, the destruction of their potential, the hugely detrimental effect the offending had on their relationships as they grew and grow into adulthood, and overall way in which the offending has laid waste to their individual lives.”

Judge Tompkins said he acknowledged the courage of the victims who came forward to confront Hutt.

“It must be particularly difficult for them to witness [Hutt] continue to deny the offending, and indeed, as he does so again in the context of the pre-sentence report, to assert that the offending was fabricated.”

Judge Tompkins told the court the way Hutt had planned and premeditated the grooming of one girl in order to rape her was an enormous breach of trust.

When deciding Hutt’s sentence, Judge Tompkins acknowledged that Hutt’s lawyer had put forward issues around his age and health issues relating to an aural tumour from his youth that impacted his daily life and incurred infections during his incarceration.

However, Tompkins said that given Hutt’s “self-imposed isolation, living aboard an increasingly squalid boat moored in the Sounds has aggravated those health issues”, and that being in prison could actually improve his healthcare.