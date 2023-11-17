Man's 'ill-advised joke' causes Marlborough Airport evacuation

A passenger has missed his flight after making a comment that sparked a police response at Marlborough Airport. (File photo)

A man who made an “ill-advised joke” at Marlborough Airport has caused its evacuation and missed his plane.

Police were called to the airport near Blenheim at 4.25pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

“A person had made a very ill-advised joke at the airport, and police responded as a precaution.”

Police were able to confirm there was no real threat relating to the man’s comment. The plane was able to depart on schedule, though the man was not on board, the spokesperson said.

The man accompanied police back to the police station. It was too early to say whether charges would follow, the spokesperson said. She said she was not able to confirm the nature of the man’s comment.

People were able to re-enter the airport by 4.55pm.