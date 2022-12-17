What does it mean, Anthropocene?

Sri Lankan man, Kindston Jayalath fishes on a polluted beach filled with plastic pellets washed ashore from the fire-damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl in Kapungoda, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2021.

Tom Powell is a spokesperson for Climate Karanga Marlborough.

Opinion: “Marg, some of the guys at work were talking about something called “the Anthropocene”. Do you know what it is?”

Marg: “Yes, I’ve seen it when reading some climate stuff but I’m not sure what it means. Shall we ask Google?”

Tom: “HEY GOOGLE, WHAT DOES THE WORD ‘ANTHROPOCENE’ MEAN?”

Google Assistant: “The Anthropocene is proposed as a new geologic epoch or time period, like the Holocene or Pleistocene, designating the recent changes to the geology of the planet due to human activity.

“Google Shopping is now running a special on books about the Anthropocene. These are good gifts for Christmas, so that the one you love can learn about this important topic…”

Svend Funder/AP This 2006 photo provided by researchers shows a close-up of organic material in coastal deposits at Kap Kobenhavn, Greenland. The organic layers show traces of the rich plant flora and insect fauna that lived two million years ago. Scientists have analyzed DNA from dirt samples in the area, revealing an ancient ecosystem unlike anything seen on Earth today, including traces of mastodons and horseshoe crabs roaming the Arctic.

Marg: “Sorry Google. You know that the Reserve Bank has asked us to dial down spending this holiday season. We need to do our bit to slow inflation.” Marg winks at Tom.

Google: “Yes, I’m aware of Adrian Orr’s request.”

Tom: “So, who is proposing this new epy… this new time period?”

Google: “Geologists, or more specifically, the Anthropocene Working Group of the International Commission on Stratigraphy. It has not yet been formally approved but is now in common usage in scientific journals. The proposed start date to the new epoch is “The Great Acceleration” following the Second World War, when the rate of human modification of the environment dramatically increased.”

Marg: “So, Google, why do geologists think we need a new epoch?

Google: “Because humans have changed so many natural processes and the geologic record.”

Marg: “What do you mean by ‘geologic record’?”

Google: “This is what geologists find when they look at rock sediments. For example, the atomic bomb testing in the 1950s and 1960s left new radioactive elements in the rocks. Then there are the cement, bricks, glass and plastic in young sediments that were absent before now. There has also been an increase in heavy metals in sediments, such as mercury from coal burning and lead from leaded gasoline. The change from earlier sediments will be easily detectable.”

Kiwis Clean Aotearoa/Facebook Footage shot during a Southland beach clean-up shows small pieces of plastic waste littering the beach. (Video first published August 20, 2019)

Tom: “OK, so the rocks have a few new things in them. Why’s that important?”

Google: “It is important because these things mark other changes, particularly with respect to the fossil record. Certain animal and plant species are now much more common, such as cattle, sheep, chickens, garden and crop plants, and have become much more widespread, spreading to places where they didn’t exist earlier.”

Tom: “That is certainly true of brushtail possums. There must be a whole layer of the little devil’s bones in some forests.”

Google: “At the same time, native animals and plants are becoming rarer and going extinct altogether. Studies have shown that human activities have accelerated the rate of species extinction well above earlier rates. A 2018 study estimated that only 4% of the biomass of mammals on the planet is wild, the remaining 36% and 60% being humans and their livestock, respectively.

“Human activity such as damming rivers and earthworks for roads and forest clearing for farming have also changed the way that rock sediments are deposited around the globe. Dammed rivers are starved of sediment, whereas earthmoving or cleared forests cause rivers to carry more sediment. It is estimated that about one-fifth of global sediment no longer reaches the ocean due to dams, reservoirs and water diversions.

“Add to these the expected human-related impacts of climate change, with animal and plant migration and extinctions, sea level rise and ocean acidification, permafrost thawing and changes to glaciers, tundra, forests and deserts. Scientist are calling this the Earth’s sixth great extinction and some are worried about the fate of humanity itself.”

Tom: “Interesting. It looks like humans certainly have changed things.”

Marg: “Yes, but not in a good way. I knew human society was having an impact, but I had no idea it was so gi-normous! And, with climate change and biodiversity loss, it sounds like the worst is yet to come! With everything around us being connected, it’s actually pretty scary!

Tom: “Well, look at the bright side, Marg. At least, millions of years from now, alien geologists will know that we were here.”

Marg rolls her eyes and whispers under her breath: “Where did I find this man?”

If you have any questions about climate change and global warming, feel free to visit and ask at Climate Karanga Marlborough’s website (www.climatekaranga.org.nz) or on our Facebook page. We’d be happy to answer them.