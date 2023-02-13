Climate Action Week: Nurturing nature is action against climate change

Ailie Suzuki is the manager of Picton Environment Centre and Envirohub Marlborough general manager.

OPINION: The human impact on the world around us is becoming harder and harder to ignore.

Just as everything living around us is interconnected, the effect of our actions (or inactions) also have repercussions and consequences far beyond what may be immediately apparent.

On top of this, in our current world of technology, with news and information at our fingertips, these dire human impacts can become easily overwhelming: what, truly, can one person do to make a difference?

Envirohub Marlborough is a local, grassroots environmental organisation working with the local Marlborough community to make positive changes towards a better future for our whānau and tamariki.

One of our fundamental goals is to promote the message that we don’t need a small number of people doing ‘the right thing’ for the environment perfectly, but rather if everyone does something we can collectively make a true difference together.

The one thing we can’t afford to do is nothing.

Andy Brew/Stuff There are only around 15,000 left in the wild.

With collective action and even small changes to our behaviours and habits, we can start to make true, positive changes that will benefit everyone and everything in the natural world that sustains us.

Through our core values of respect, collaboration, inspiration and adaptability, our ultimate vision is a community focused on sustainability and working together to enhance and protect our Marlborough environment.

Envirohub Marlborough currently works in four core areas in attempting to achieve this ultimate vision: a family and youth programme under the banner of Conservation Kids NZ; Sustainable Communities; Marine Conservation; and Zero Waste.

This year we have launched a ‘Save Our Species’ (or ‘S.O.S.’) Programme, hosting a major event once a month to celebrate, educate and enjoy our native species and habitats in Marlborough. The aim is to reach and inspire as many young minds as we can to take action of conservation with a positive, fun, family-focussed approach.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Envirohub Marlborough’s headquarters is shared with other groups at the Picton Environment Centre.

Our Sustainable Communities area helps provide reusable and earth-friendly items to our local community in addition to a major project establishing a local community garden in Waitohi Picton to promote resilience and collaborative support in our local community.

Our dominant focus within local marine conservation includes being a part of a national citizen science project, Sustainable Coastline’s Litter Intelligence project, which we plan on expanding across Marlborough with the help of the community and in collaboration with local individuals and groups.

Finally, you may have spotted our new Zero Waste Dishwashing Trailer recently at events across Marlborough - this is spearheading our Zero Waste efforts as we aim to encourage and normalise the use of reusables rather than single-use disposable items, thus preventing and minimising waste headed to landfill.

Supplied Ailie Suzuki, left, and Heather Barns with Envirohub Marlborough's Zero Waste Dishwashing Trailer.

So, looking at this very brief and simplified rundown of what Envirohub does in Marlborough, what has any of this to do with climate change and climate action? Everything!

Everything is interconnected, and as such, every positive action to protect and nurture the natural environment around us links directly back to promoting a better world and is action against climate change.

This is also why we felt the importance of being a part of Climate Action Week, working with our community and the businesses and people living, working, and thriving within. We believe this is an important step in inspiring, encouraging and supporting positive action to a greater number of people within our Marlborough community, further building toward our ultimate vision of a better future for all.

Collaboration and collective action is key - let’s all work together to ensure the world we are borrowing from our children is returned to them better than it ever was.