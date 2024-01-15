Former director says Yealands board needs wine industry experience

David Dew hopes for some strong candidates for the Marlborough Electric Power Trust elections.

David Dew was chairperson of Marlborough Lines until 2021 and a director of Yealands Wines until 2021.

OPINION: I wasn’t able to attend [the Marlborough Lines and Marlborough Electric Power Trust AGM on December 19] but read with interest the comments reported and the online accounts.

It was very disappointing to read Marlborough Lines had spent more than $1 million on their Yealands sale process for no result. In effect, beneficiaries’ money down the drain.

This sale process embarked on by MLL [Marlborough Lines Limited] occurred just as I retired, and I certainly would not have agreed to it. Yealands had to be performing with proven results before this process got underway.

The Yealands results are not satisfactory and there is no hiding from that.

Having been involved when it was performing and then gone through the “sugar” issue plus a low harvest, when I heard of the recent harvest results I imagined a good result would be reported.

No real explanation of what is going on has been given.

It’s time for a change.

Yealands now has no directors with any wine industry experience of any shape or form.

I saw two people reported at the AGM making comments who have spades of industry experience.

They may not want to, but why not tap into the skills of John Forrest and Simon Bishell plus other locals who do have the skills required. They can't do any worse after all.

It is my firm view that it’s time our younger professional and business people stepped up to being directors of both MLL and Yealands.

STUFF Yealands Wine Group founder Peter Yealands and Marlborough Lines managing director Ken Forrest announce the region's power provider has purchased 80 per cent of the wine company. Video first published in 2015.

The power trustees need to be reinvigorated with a focus on getting such local directors engaged.

Why local you might ask? The reason is simple in that locals have a stake as beneficiaries in these enterprises and are easily accountable. I don’t mind a few outside directors who bring real skills, but there is now a situation that the majority appointed have no Marlborough connections and are really there to further their own career, not necessarily being of benefit to Marlborough.

Trustee elections are coming up, so Marlborough, now is your chance to get change underway.

Nominations close on January 25 at 5pm. Learn more at mept.co.nz.