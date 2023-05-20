Event guide: What's on in Marlborough

Beekeepers are invited to a presentation on food safety requirements on Tuesday, May 30.

SATURDAY, May 27, 2023

MARLBOROUGH Orchid Society: May 20. All old and old. Members are welcome to our meetings which are held at 87 Turnbull Drive Blenheim at 1.30pm. Ph Rosie 5783490

ARTISAN Craft Market: 9am-2pm, Market Pl, Blenheim. Free entry. All ages. Wooden toys, pottery, bags, doll's clothes, jewellery, honey, preserves.

THE New Zealand Red Cross: Looking for volunteers. Full training is provided and the time commitment is very flexible. migration.volunteers@redcross.org.nz or text John 0272235972

REDWOODTOWN Market: Redwood Tavern car park, 8am-12noon. Crafts, flowers, knife/tool sharpening, preserves, plants, honey. Ph Alison 5785109

JUSTICE of the Peace: 10am-noon, Marlborough District Library, Blenheim. Free. All ages, certify/witness docs.

PICTON Heritage and Whaling Museum: 10am-3pm daily. 9 London Quay. Ph 5738283

VINTAGE Farm Machinery: Daily, 10am-3pm, Brayshaw Vintage farm. Ph Gerald 0220392460

BROOKLYN Croquet Club: Golf croquet at Whitehead Park, 15 Brooklyn Dr. 12.45pm, Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday.

BOOT Sale: 8am-12noon, Blenheim Railway Station car park, Grove Rd

REPAIR Cafe: 9am-12noon, Crossroads Cafe, 2 Redwood St, Blenheim. Free. All ages. Bring it along to get it fixed. Every fourth Saturday of the month.

Upcoming Saturdays

LA Hora Del Cuento: 2pm-3pm. Marlborough District Library first Saturday of the month for Spanish story time in the Children's Library.

SUNDAY, May 28, 2023

MARLBOROUGH Farmers Market: Marlborough A&P Showgrounds 9am-12noon. Rain or shine. Local fresh/seasonal produce and products

LEGO Club: 1pm-4pm, Marlborough District Library Ph 5207491 and Picton Library 5207493. Free. All ages. Build a Lego kit

PICTON Rail and Sail: Picton foreshore Sunday, 11am-3pm, donation, train rides/yacht hire

CLAY Target Club: Keith 021825348. Fourth Sunday. Level 2.

MARLBOROUGH Vintage Car Club Museum: Sunday and Wednesday, 1:30-3:30pm Brayshaw Park, Arthur Baker Pl. Donation appreciated. Bill 0275784322

RIVERSIDE Railway: Departs Brayshaw Park Station 1.15pm & 3.15pm to Omaka & return. Adult $8, child $5; and 1.45pm to Beaver Station & return. Adult $13, child $7. Eftpos BLENHEIM Croquet Club: Parker St, Golf croquet: Sun, Tues, Thur, 12.45pm, Barb 0274992456. Association croquet, Wed/Sat, 12.45pm & Ricochet, Fri, 10.30am, Dawn 02102455010 SOCIAL Tennis: Sunday Social Drop In Tennis At Pollard Park Courts 3pm-5pm Marlborough Tennis Club, Parker St. Non-members $2. All welcome. ​MODEL Yacht and Boat Sailing: Brayshaw Park, 1pm-4pm. Free ULYSSES: Lunch ride, decide destination on the day. Meet at the Blenheim Railway Station south end, ride departs 10am. Check rides

MARLBOROUGH Golf Club: Sunday aft, all day Monday and Tuesday, Fairhall. 9 hole $15, 18 hole $30. Must be a Marlborough resident BLENHEIM Petanque Club: Sunday 10am, Wednesday 1pm. 65A Weld St. Ph Chris 5787303 MARLBOROUGH Rock and Mineral Club: Brayshaw Park, 10am-4pm, rocks, minerals, crystals, work room, books. Free MARLBOROUGH Associated Modellers: Miniature train rides, Brayshaw Park, 1-4p, $2, first and third Sunday of the month. BLENHEIM Model Aero Club: Indevin, Bankhouse, Wairau Valley, 9am. Murray 5789199 or Matt 0274619228 Upcoming Sundays

GUILD of Woodworkers: Brayshaw Park, 1pm. Phil 021 022 25252. First Sunday of the month.

CARS of all genres: Riverlands Roadhouse, 8-11am. All ages. First Sunday of the month. Great food and coffee.

MARLBOROUGH Chinese Fellowship: Gathering with shared meal, second Sunday of the month, 4pm-6pm, St Christopher's Church, 92 Weld St, Blenheim. Ph Guan 022 264 2782, Mandy 022 432 6886

MONDAY, May 29, 2023

BLENHEIM Business Networking: 7.30am-8.30am. Delicia Cafe. Register your interest on the Networkers' website

BLENHEIM Business Networking: 9am-10am. Raupo Cafe. Raupo Cafe. Please register your interest on the Networkers' website

BEGINNER Line Dancing: 2pm-3pm and 6pm-7pm Senior Citizens Hall, all Ages. The first lesson is free then $6 perlesson. All ages, no partner needed Ph Judith 5787554

STAGE Lab Singing Lessons: Monday afternoon, Riversdale Community House, 131 Budge St. Ph Rose 0224191428

TAI Chi: Monday 10am-11am, Wednesday 11.30am-12.30pm, Endeavour Park Pavillion, Waikawa Rd, Picton. $10. Many 022 238 7285. Wear comfy clothes, BYO water.

MARLBOROUGH Embroidery Guild: third Monday of the month, 7pm to 9.30pm; first Saturday of the month, 10am-3pm. NMIT (room next to hairdressing). Vicki Allen 02102299091, vickimadebyme@gmail.com

LITTLE Stars: Sing and Play: 9.15–10.30am, Picton Baptist Church, 293 Waikawa Rd. 0-5yrs with carers. Refreshments. Free. All welcome. Heather 0212535511

BLENHEIM Rotary Clubs: Monday and Tuesday, 5.30pm. Men/women worldwide service club. Info/meeting venues: Kevin 0211738784, Jon 0272229505

ZUMBA: Monday and Wednesday, 5:30pm, Bohally School. $5. Huia 0210724107

ALCOHOLICS Anon: Zoom Meeting (see website for code), Blenheim, 7:30-8:30pm. 0800AAWORKS.

WATERCOLOUR Group: 10am-12noon, Chrissy 021568850; 1pm3pm, Janne 0210305639. Art Soc Studio, 204 High St. All welcome

BLENHEIM Playcentre: Parent-led Early Childhood Education, Monday-Friday, 9.15-11.45am. 17 Eltham Rd, Blenheim. blenheim@playcentre.org.nz

TAI Chi with Maree: 10.30am and 5.45pm, Redwoodtown Hall, all welcome. Ph 0276349045

BARBERSHOP Singing: Spring Creek Hall, 7pm. Brian 5780692 or Johan 5785789

RUMMY O Club: 12.30-4pm, Bowls Clubrooms, Weld St. Ph Joy 5776191, Mary 5788747

SCOTTISH Country Dancing Club: Whitney St School Hall. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Miriam Ph 0212563057 or Heather 5782177

SPRING Creek Playcentre: Parent-led Early Childhood Education, Monday and Wednesday, 9.30am-12.30pm. 46a Ferry Rd, Spring Creek. springcreek@playcentre.org.nz

RENWICK Playcentre: Parent-led Early Childhood Education, Monday and Friday, 9.15-11.45am. 26 Havelock St, Renwick. renwick@playcentre.org. nz

LINKWATER Playcentre Playgroup: Parent-led Early Childhood Education, Mon, 9.30am-noon. Linkwater Hall, 1353 Queen Charlotte Drive. linkwater@playcentre.org.nz

DILLONS Point Playgroup: Today and Wednesday, 9am-noon, Bright Centre, 2 Dillons Point Rd. Wendy 0210302856

MARLBOROUGH Guild of Woodworkers: Monday and Wednesday: 9am-12noon Monday 7pm-9pm, Brayshaw Park. Philip 5705188

PICTON Walking Group: 9.20am, Picton RSA car park. Janice Ph 0272866707

LACEMAKERS: Meet every Monday. Ph Rosemary 5788865 or Winnie 0273376931

Upcoming Mondays

UNIVERSITY for the Third Age: U3A monthly meetings, second Monday. 2pm Cloudy Bay Funeral Services. Purkiss St. Ann 03 578 4200

COMMUNITY Potters' Club: 7pm to 9pm, clubrooms 2A Dillons Point Rd, Zoe 022 198 2430. Second and fourth Monday of the month.

WEAVERS Group: Beavertown Hall, Brayshaw Park, 10am-2pm every third Monday. Bring your lunch. Ph Anne 570 5547 or Chris 027 572 5083

TUESDAY, May 30, 2023

THE Marlborough Beekeepers Association: Holding a presentation on food safety requirements for processing honey, intended for sale or donation. Held at the Marlborough Research Centre lecture room, 7pm, all welcome.

BLENHEIM & Districts Highland Pipe Band: 7pm, The Foundry, Wesley Hall, John St. Contact blenheimpipeband@gmail.com or ph 021 267 3626

SAYGO (Steady As You Go) Balance/Exercise class: Tues 11.30am-12.30pm at St Christophers Church Hall, 92 Weld St, followed by a cuppa & chat. Cost $2. Contact Donna – Eldercare Coordinator 027 385 2333 for more information.

BLENHEIM Choral: Weekly Practice Sessions. 7pm-9pm Wesley Centre. Our choir has a mixture of ages and abilities, 021344575. Marlboroughsingers.org.nz

FIERO Code Club: 3.30pm-4.30pm. Picton Library and Service Centre. Fiero Code which guides you through learning different coding languages

PICTON Line Dancing: Tuesdays 9.30am-11.30am Anglican Church hall. $6 per class. Beginners welcome. Ph Carol 0212125252 or Raewyn 021715484

DAFFODIL Connect Coffee Support Group: For people living with cancer, incl support people. Raupo Cafe, Tuesday 11am Ph 5794379

SAVVY Ukes Ukulele Group: 6:30-8pm. $5. Riversdale Community House, 131 Budge St. Brenda 0272390213, Lorraine 0276246264

PICTON Playcentre: Parent-led Early Childhood Education, Tuesday and Thursday, 9.30am-12noon. 5 Waitohi Place, Picton. picton@playcentre.org.nz

KNITTERS and Spinners: Tuesday 10:30am-3pm, Picton Library and Service Centre. Free. All ages. Byo morning tea and project

TAI Chi with Maree: 10.30am, Senior Citizens Hall. All welcome. Ph 0276349045

SIT and Be Fit: Tue/Thur, 1.15pm, Riversdale Community House, 131 Budge St. $2 Ph 5780469, 0223007342

FRIENDSHIP Combined Club of Beavertown: Semi-retired and retired locals, fourth Tuesday of the month. 10am, Star of the Sea Parish Hall, Maxwell Rd. Speakers, outings. Ph Les McKay 5778307, Neroli Edwards 5784746

DRAWING Group: 1pm-3pm, Art Society Studio, 204 High St. Sydney 0211568398. Newcomers welcome AL Anon Family Support Group Meeting: Help for families/friends of problem drinkers and addictions. Margaret 5784690, 02102607468 or Aley 021434117

SOCIAL Tennis: Summer 8.30am, winter 9am. Marlborough Tennis Club, Pollard Park, Parker St. Morn tea prov. Visitors $5 morning. Info: 027578 6436

AL Anon Family Support Group Meeting: Help for families/friends of problem drinkers and addictions. Margaret 5784690, 02102607468 or Aley 021434117

TECHNOLOGY Teaching for 50+: Studio on Solway Dr, Witherlea, 9.30am, advanced class. $5/hr pp. Private lessons $20/hr. 0212230160

AWATERE Playcentre: Parent-led Early Childhood Education, Tuesday and Friday, 9am-12noon. 15 Redwood St Seddon, awatere@playcentre.org.nz

PICTON Table Tennis Club: 10am-12noon. Picton Little Theatre, Dublin St. $4 includes equipment. All adults welcome. Ph Ernie 0275888453

RENWICK Market: Anglican Church Hall, 9am-12noon. Fresh veg, clothing, walnuts, jams, household goods, etc. Sales tables, $5 or comm sales. Donations welcome. Ph Lynne 0274786640

GOLF Croquet: Today, Thursday and Sunday, 1pm, Blenheim Croquet Club, Parker St. Ph Allan 5783747

BRAYSHAW Park Spinners: Beavertown Hall, 10am-2pm, byo lunch. New members welcome. Ph Betty 5794942

Upcoming Tuesdays

COFFEE and Chat: Picton: first Tuesday, 10-11am, Seabreeze Cafe, London Quay. New to town? Interested in local activities? We can help! Cathy 0210451799, 5739111, picton@newcomers.co.nz

WEDNESDAY, May 31, 2023

STRETCH and Breathe: Gentle stretching and balance class for Seniors. Every Wednesday 10am-11am. Followed by a cuppa. Cost $2. St Christophers Church Hall 92 Weld Street Blenheim. Contact Donna 027 385 2333

AFTER School Fun: April - Wednesday 21 June. 3:30pm-4:30pm Picton Library and Service Centre. Crafty kids! Come along and enjoy the library after school on Wednesdays term time.

ROCK Ferry Wines: Twilight Market 4pm-7pm stroll through the stalls of local artisan food producers, glass of wine in hand, shopping

GENEALOGY Drop-in: Wednesday 1pm-3pm, Marlborough District Library Blenheim. Free. All ages. Family history research. No appointment required

JUSTICE of the Peace: Wed, 11am-1pm, Picton Library, High St. Free. All ages. Certify/witness docs.

SIT and be Fit: 10.30am-11am. $5 session. Simcox Stadium, 50 Battys Rd

PICKLEBALL: 1-3pm, Simcox Stadium, Battys Rd. $5. Sport for all ages

BLENHEIM Lions' Club: Serving the community 50+ years. Interested in becoming a Lion? Tea meetings: 2nd and 4th Wednesday Ph Delphine 0299425004, Helen 0211458572

ANYTHING Goes: 9.30am-12noon, Art Society Studio, 204 High St Ph Lyn 0275777100. All Welcome.

WETLAND Warriors: Grovetown Lagoon, Steam Wharf Rd. Help in the lagoon or shadehouse. 9.30-11.30am. Ph Rosanne 0210709267

PICTON Scottish Country Dance Club: 7.30pm Picton Little Theatre. Lynda 0212600860

BLENHEIM Depression Support Group: 10-11.30am. Friendship and support. Info/meeting Alistair 0272883032

Upcoming Wednesdays

FLORAL Art Group: Senior Citizens Hall, High St, 10.15am. Ph Cheryl 5781425 First Wednesday.

DEMENTIA Carers Support Group: 8 Wither Rd, 10am-11.30am. Ph 5776172, every second Wednesday

BOOK Chat: 10:30-11:30am, Picton Library and Service Centre. Free. All ages. Coffee/ chat, every 2nd Wednesday of month. Ph 5207493

BLENHEIM Probus Club: 1st Wednesday (except January), 10am, Wesley Centre. We look forward to seeing you there. Ph Raewyn 5784576 or Robert 5788938 ANYTHING Goes: 9.30am-12noon, Art Society Studio, 204 High St Ph Lyn 0275777100. All welcome

THURSDAY, June 1, 2023

MARLBOROUGH Felters: Beavertown Hall, Brayshaw Park, 10am-2pm. Bring lunch. Shirley 5795355 or 021024 00571. First Thursday

FIERO Code Club: 3:30pm- 4:30pm Marlborough District Library. Want to learn how to code? Come and join.

KNIT and Natter: Marlborough District Library 10:30am-12noon Are you looking to meet new people? Are you interested in knitting? Join a group of social knitters.

TAI Chi & Qigong: Must be double vaxxed/boosted. Beginners: Wairau Valley Hall 11am, Redwoodtown Hall, 2pm. Advanced: 3pm & 5:15pm. 5722884 lasfronteras@xtra.co.nz

CITIZENS Advice Bureau Drop-In: 10am-2pm, Picton Library and Service Centre. Free. All ages. Info/ advice

SOCIAL Badminton: Thur, 9am-12noon, Simcox Stadium, Battys Rd, Blenheim. $5. All adults welcome. Ph Cathy 021503348

COMMUNITY Choir: Thur, 7-9pm. St Ninian's Hall, 1 Riley Cr, Redwoodtown (opp church). All abilities, new members welcome. f: CreativeVoice@singforfriendship (school term)

AFTER School Fun: 3:30pm-4:15pm, Blenheim Children's Library. Free. All ages. No need to book. Stories/crafts. Term time

NARCOTICS Anon: 7-8pm, Riversdale Community House, 131 Budge St. 0800 726 786

DRINKING a Problem? We're here to help. Zoom Meeting (code: website), Havelock, 7.30-8.30pm. 0800 AA Works

COPD Support and Exercise Group: 2nd & 4th Thur, The Foundry Hall, 3 John St, Blenheim, 1.30pm. Free. Karen 5791609, 0272057244. every 2nd and 4th Thursday

SUPPORTING Families Marlborough: Support, education, advocacy. Ph 5775491

PICTON Playcentre: 9.30am-12noon, today and Tuesday, 5 Waitohi Pl, Picton. Ph 5735665 picton@playcentre.org.nz school term only

TABLE Tennis: Endeavour Park, Picton, 10am-12noon, singles/doubles. Fun, fitness, morning tea, $4 equipment provided. Adults only Ph Ernie 0275888453

BLENHEIM Master's Swimmers: Stadium 2000, 6.45pm-7.45, and Saturday, 8.30am. Jude 021485968

BLENHEIM Menz Shed: Thursday and Monday, 1pm-4pm; Saturday, 9am-12noon. Ph Dave 021 2340057, daveo52@yahoo.co.nz or Brian 021550429, tuffey@gmail.com

Upcoming Thursdays

MARLBOROUGH District Library: Book Club, on the last Thursday of the month, until December 7, 6.30pm-8pm. Adults only.

FRIDAY, June 2, 2023

UNDER 5s Stories and Crafts: 10:30am-11am. Picton Library and Service Centre. Designed to enhance the library experience for 2 to 5-year-olds.

DRINKING a Problem? We're here to help. Spring Creek Parish Hall, Ferry Rd, 7.30-8.30pm. 0800 AA Works

COFFEE and Company: Chat and Chill. Every Friday, 10am-12noon 8 Beaver Rd, Blenheim. Free. All welcome. Ph 0273177889

PASTELS with Prue: 10am12noon, Art Society Studio, 204 High St. Prue 021 072 0525.

MARLBOROUGH Women's Club: Speakers, entertainment, outings and afternoon tea. Irene 0212380210

Upcoming Fridays

BOOK SALE: Marlborough District Library. Start on the last Friday of every second month. The main sale opens at 9am and continues on Saturday and Sunday.

MARLBOROUGH Art Society Gallery, 204 High St, Blenheim. Visions of Home, exhibition by recent migrants Kevin Mintenko and Nathalie. Opening night 6pm Friday, June 30th, runs until July 2, 10.30-4.30pm, free entry.

Events: Send details for Saturday Express listings by noon on Tuesday to whatson@mex.co.nz Please include the venue, address, event name, date, time and cost.