How the Snorter scared the horses and other vintage stories

Dr William Redman and the 1903 Oldsmobile he claimed to have driven in a record one-hour trip from Picton to Blenheim.

The noisy journey of Marlborough’s first motorcar is one of many good stories shared in a new book from the region’s vintage car club.

Picton Hospital’s superintendent Dr William E Redman brought the brand new 1903 Oldsmobile to Marlborough, a "historic novelty” among the locals, but not very popular as it was said to scare horses and small children.

The car became known as “the Snorter” for its effect on horses sharing the road, according to the Marlborough Branch of the Vintage Car Club of New Zealand: An Updated History of the Branch from 1958-2022.

Supplied Marlborough Vintage Car Club member Trevor Harris, left, with his son and grandchild. Harris has written a book on the club’s history to mark its 65th anniversary, chronicling the club’s best machines and notable members.

The book has been put together by members Trevor Harris and Linda Laing and was officially launched on Sunday, marking 65 years of the club. Harris said on Thursday he had been flat tack all week as copies had been selling like hotcakes.

READ MORE:

* Magical Les Miserables perfect antidote for Blenheim's Covid blues

* Jail term for man who used spoon to steal yacht in Marlborough Sounds

* Electric motor scooter conquers Southern Alps road trip

* 'Poor' widow Williams and the land swap so 'foolish' it had to be a 'gift'. Right?



While Redman’s Oldsmobile arrived some 50-odd years before the club started up, the story of the vehicle was behind the clubroom lounge’s name: the Redman Room.

Along with his medical work, Redman was councillor, mayor, and Freemason. He suddenly died while representing the region at a stall at the 1940 New Zealand Centennial Exhibition, aged 74, leaving his Oldsmobile to go into storage. It was later destroyed by fire.

However, its steering tiller and bell were salvaged and donated to the club by Graham Wiblin, and are on display in the Redman Room in an exhibition created by Peter Holdaway.

Supplied The Marlborough Vintage Car Club now owns this 1914 Model T Ford originally owned and restored by club members John Reid and Ted Lucas.

The need to safely store and display such treasures were behind the club’s decision to build the museum at Blenheim’s Brayshaw Park.

The regional branch was set up after the National Easter Rally in Picton attracted a whopping 96 vehicle entries and an enormous crowd, in August 1958.

However, the club was without a proper home until the “visionary” and “stubborn” Norm Brayshaw established a historical park on a sealed former dump in 1968, named Brayshaw Park.

Supplied Former club captain Ray Fairweather's 1913 Buick is taken for a spin.

True to the nature of those who restore vehicles, the museum and clubrooms were also made of salvaged materials, from several buildings slated for demolition.

That included the former Cuddon’s home appliance showroom and repair shop on Alfred St in 1979. The demolition team agreed to give the club members a weekend to take whatever they wanted.

“They underestimated us,” said an excerpt from a club newsletter, republished in Harris’ book.

Supplied Doreen Harris, the late wife of Trevor Harris, was one of several wives that organised tea, coffee and cakes for events and fundraisers, and eventually established the very popular ladies’ evenings.

“They came equipped with hammers, handsaws, hacksaws, chainsaws, pinch bars, crowbars, ropes and chain, four large trucks, several utes, assorted trailers and later in the day a tractor.

“Within a short space of time it was hard to identify individual members as every one was covered in a coating of dust, dirt, plaster and rat and bird nest debris. Everyone that is except for the brave and foolhardy who were twenty feet up in the air, stripping the iron off the roof.”

When a dozen men emerged dragging an enormous H-shaped iron beam, a portly gentleman was said to have raced over shouting they had gone too far. A vast number of bricks were also pulled from the walls and cleaned, and the writer claimed many garden paths and barbecues in Blenheim must have been built from the proceeds of that day.

Supplied Skipper MacDonald joined the branch in 1972 with his 1928 Erskine sedan.

But with a proper home built at Brayshaw Park, the club enjoyed many events over the years, and together restored some “real thoroughbreds”, though many had since been bought or scrapped.

Still in the collection were Bruce Mantold’s 1928 Renault Viva Six, and Ted Lucas’ two Fords, a 1914 Model T and the 1930 Model A.

To get a copy of the book, call Harris on 03 578 4142 or pop down to club meetings at Brayshaw Park on Wednesday mornings.