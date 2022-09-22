Fabric-A-Brac to return after 'incredible turnout' for Hospice Marlborough

Hospice Shop volunteers from left, Annette Carter and Pam Askew, and Fabric-a-brac Marlborough event manager Tracy Johnston showcase the funds raised from the new event.

The first ever Fabric-a-brac Marlborough event has been named a “rip-roaring success”, raising more than $4000 for Hospice Marlborough.

Connect Blenheim was full of fabric and odds and ends on September 19, with 19 stallholders selling their fabric and sewing supply stashes all for the good cause of supporting Hospice Marlborough.

There was also a mammoth table of donated fabric that was measured, priced and sold on the day by volunteers from the Hospice Shop, as well as a barista and a team of volunteer bakers providing sustenance to shoppers at a pop-up cafe.

Fabric-a-brac Marlborough event manager Tracy Johnston said she was thrilled with the result of the inaugural event, that finally happened after two Covid-19 related delays.

“What an incredible turnout and such a great vibe through the day. There were armloads and boxes of fabric heading home with happy customers. We even had people who had travelled from Nelson to attend the event,” Johnston said.

“Stallholders were enjoying the company of fellow fabric lovers and managed to both sell fabric and restock for future projects. One appreciative stallholder even contributed 10% of her sales on the day towards the total raised.”

All proceeds from stallholder fees, the pop-up cafe and fabric from the Hospice table went towards Hospice Marlborough, totalling $4802.60. That would add to the $5452.70 raised from the pop-up Fabric-A-Brac held at the Hospice Shop in October 2021, when the event was postponed due to Covid-19.

Johnston said the support and enthusiasm from all the fabric sellers, volunteers, Hospice Marlborough and attendees demonstrated there was demand for this sort of event, and she confirmed Fabric-a-brac Marlborough will return next year in September.

In the meantime, donations of fabric and sewing supplies could be dropped into the Hospice Shop at Redwoodtown. Unsold fabrics from event are on sale at the Hospice Shop for one week following the event, with a 10 day Pop-Up Sale at the Hospice Shop planned for April next year.

Hospice Marlborough promotions manager Sandy Inwood expressed her gratitude to everyone that participated.

“The support has been amazing. The funds raised will go to directly support patients, family/whānau being cared for by the Hospice team.”