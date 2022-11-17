Blenheim student who's 'not a runner' to run Queenstown marathon in gumboots

Shanna-Lee Aires has never completed a marathon, and her first one will be done in gumboots.

Gumboots may not be the obvious choice of footwear for a marathon but for one runner, they hold a special significance.

Bunnings staffer Shanna-Lee Aires has used her workwear knowledge to carefully select the best boots for the job, settling on soft-topped, fabric-lined Troopers as least likely to cause blisters.

She will pair them with some very thick work socks, secured with medical tape, when she attempts the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon on Sunday.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Shannah-Lee Aires will don her gumboots for a marathon this weekend as a fundraiser for her favourite causes.

For the 21-year-old business student, from Blenheim, her decision to wear gumboots came from her connection to the inspiration behind mental health fundraiser Gumboot Friday, the idea that living with depression can feel like wading through mud every day.

“It was quite a random idea I had during the last lockdown in August 2021, after Mike King put out a video about how the Government hadn’t fulfilled the amount of money they said they would fund towards mental health,” Aires said.

King had questioned where the Government spent the $1.9 billion announced for mental health in the Wellbeing Budget 2019, saying frontline services were as stretched as they ever had been. The Government said it delivered much less than planned due to Covid-19 disruption, but unspent funds would roll over into future mental health expenditure.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Shannah-Lee Aires has chosen her gummies carefully and will strap them on with medical tape.

“I guess that really evoked quite an emotional response in me,” Aires said. “I’ve dealt with quite a lot of mental health challenges myself, and I’ve had quite a few close friends and family members take their own lives. I just really wanted to do something about it, I wanted to contribute in some way, I guess, alongside other people also doing amazing things for Gumboot Friday and I Am Hope.”

Shortly after her decision to fundraise for I Am Hope, the charity behind Gumboot Friday founded by Mike King, Aires’ grandfather died from cancer after a very late diagnosis. He was the second person in Aires’ family to die after their diagnosis came too late for treatment, as her uncle died after a late diagnosis nine years prior. This prompted Aires to also run for Cancer Society Marlborough.

“Last year was quite a big year for me,” she said.

Aires said the free counselling funded by Gumboot Friday had helped her through her darkest days of teenage depression, so she knew the value of her fundraising firsthand.

“It’s so important to have free counselling available, because you can’t always have those conversations with your family a lot of the time, you can’t always talk about that stuff with people who don’t know how to deal with mental health, especially if you don’t know how to deal with it yourself. So having a professional to talk to really got me to where I am today.”

While Aires was a keen footballer, who said exercise was an important part of maintaining good mental health, she was “not a runner” and had never completed a marathon. Even in training, her longest distance was a half-marathon, she said. “But I’ve made a lot of progress this year.”

Support Aires via her Givealittle page, or visit the Cancer Society Marlborough or Gumboot Friday websites.