Looking back at 2022: Marlborough's biggest stories of the year

Marlborough’s biggest stories of 2022 are a kaleidoscope of inspiring people, happy surprises, comedy, tragedy, and celebration. Here are the most well-read stories of the year.

Boaties made some questionable parking choices in parts of Picton in January after a long-term parking area was closed. The Marlborough District Council later agreed to reopen Memorial Park for parking in peak summer periods.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Waikawa Rd hosted a number of boat trailers in January 2021 causing irritation for residents and several near-misses for passing motorists.

Neighbours of a Kāinga Ora house frequented by gang members spoke out about the ongoing fights, parties and burglaries on their street.

Wairau Hospital nurse Agnes “Aggie” Tyson said she quit her job over concerns about understaffing, pay and working conditions, warning the problems went beyond just the region’s hospital.

Anti-mandate protesters moved through Marlborough in February, on their way to the main protest in Wellington, including Christchurch white supremacist Philip Arps who was arrested after alleged “public execution” comments. Protesters unable to travel on a ferry set up camp in Picton, while others hitched a ride on a “pirate boat”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Picton’s Nelson Square was full of protesters camping out on February 28, 2022.

A dispute between cousins over whether to sell the family bach in the Marlborough Sounds, a 100-year-old house owned by a former Wellington mayor, was resolved in the High Court. Philip Macalister returned to the bach to say goodbye and scatter his mother’s ashes in March.

A former TV star was “basically rendered homeless” after being evicted from his home hours after he was sentenced to community detention for drink-driving. The man, whose name was suppressed, had his sentence reinstated a month later when he had found a new address.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Cruz Graham, 11, designed and built a car on the frame of a mobility scooter all by himself, including an electrical system powering a radio, speakers, aerial, fan, indicators and light.

Cruz Graham, 11, who made his own “Tesla” by converting his grandfather’s mobility scooter was thrilled to find Tesla NZ had mailed him a 1:18 scale model car as a thank you for his “efforts to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy”.

A couple that stopped at Wairau Valley Tavern for “chips and a beer” wound up buying the 142-year-old pub. They had a “scary” amount of restoration work to do, but they were excited to “bring the country pub into the modern world”.

Brya Ingram New Wairau Valley Tavern owners Alexandra Baker and Craig Sullivan know they have a big job on their hands, put they believe the place has plenty of potential.

NZ King Salmon skipper Pryor Lee, of Greymouth, whose car went off the road in the outer Marlborough Sounds was found to have later died from somehow ingesting a chemical known as antifreeze, a Coroner’s report revealed. The Marlborough District Council was trialling stronger reflective roadside posts along the hazardous Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd.

Seven people from the same family including an infant died in a head-on crash involving a van and a truck on State Highway 1 near Picton on June 19. It was the deadliest South Island crash in decades.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Aaron Tipping holds Tyler, left, and Kelly Tipping holds Tyler’s twin sister Paige, right.

Blenheim couple Kelly and Aaron Tipping, whose twins came 11 weeks premature, had a second surprise when they learnt Paige and Tyler had won a cash prize of $1552.45 each by arriving on their unexpected birthdate of June 1. The promotion by telco 2degrees split $222,000 between every New Zealand baby born on that date.

A four-day storm in August caused terrible damage to many homes, businesses and roads, and more rain in the weeks that followed only added to the challenging recovery.

Five people died in September off the Kaikōura coast in a boating incident thought to have involved a whale.

Marlborough-born soldier Dominic Abelen was killed fighting for the Ukraine foreign legion. Tributes flowed for the brave and kind 28-year-old who was “always thinking of helping others”.

MDC Flooding threatens the township of Rai Valley on State Highway 6 on August 20, 2022.

The closure of State Highway 6 for seven weeks of emergency flood repairs in November and December caused great disruption to regular users, and particularly those living in Kokorua Valley who faced total isolation until they were offered a forestry road to get in and out.

An offensive flag flown by the Spring Creek chapter of Black Power drew the ire of neighbours and condemnation from Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, however the police were unable to get it classified as objectionable.

The local elections results were a bit stop-start in Marlborough where preliminary results differed from the final outcome, causing Cyril Dawson to be “a councillor for 26 hours”.

Lotus Belle founder Jessica Walsh, back at the family farm for the summer, reflected on how her gamble listing a few of the glamping tents on TradeMe a decade earlier had paid off. With her father Blenheim man Mike Walsh as chief financial officer, her company now has branches in Auckland, Brisbane and San Francisco.

Two Marlborough women were so taken aback when a man turned up asking to weigh and measure their children in November, they reported him to police. However the Ministry of Health confirmed the man was a legitimate surveyor for the NZ Health Survey.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff A final drink at the Clubs of Marlborough on its last day of trading in November, from left, Veronica May, Ian Kennedy, Maria Kennedy and Phil May.

The Clubs of Marlborough announced it would close its doors for good in November due to dwindling income and outstanding debt. Many memories were shared over a beverage on the last day of trading, before a liquidator was appointed to oversee the payment of creditors.

Marlborough’s Argentinian population ended the year with plenty to celebrate as their homeland won its third Fifa World Cup title in December. One group of supporters were convinced their superstitious traditions had sealed the deal, one refusing to wash his Diego Maradona shirt, and others kissing a friend’s lock of hair between penalties.