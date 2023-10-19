A Dutch settler's happy life in Marlborough

Wim van Velthooven, in retirement, volunteered with charities including Meals on Wheels and Alzheimers Marlborough. He was made a life member of Rotary.

Wim van Velthooven endured danger, fear, upheaval and hunger as a child in wartime Europe. But in New Zealand, Wim and his wife Riet enjoyed life and focused on family. They still worked hard though – sometimes too hard.

Willem Hendrik Maria (Wim) van Velthooven died in Blenheim on August 20, aged 95.

He was born to a privileged Dutch family in Prague, Czechoslovakia, where his father distributed chocolates throughout Eastern Europe.

In 1938, near the German border, 10-year-old Wim saw Jews being dragged from his train by Nazis, chased through the streets and hit with batons. This was Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass.

In 1939, the Nazis invaded and the family escaped to the Netherlands. Their train was stopped at the border and people were removed by the German SS. Wim’s youngest sister, Ineke, was left behind sick in hospital, but three months later retrieved by their father.

In the Netherlands, the family had no belongings and were billeted among relatives. A year later the Germans invaded, marching, or on motorbikes and horses.

During the “hunger winter” of 1944-45, people ate sugar beet and tulip bulbs. Many got sores from malnutrition and at least 18,000 died.

Teenaged Wim walked hundreds of kilometres through deep snow seeking food for the family at a relative’s farm. He was picked up by the Germans, carrying falsified papers, and put to work in kitchens.

One night when his captors were drunk, he escaped, returning home after many months.

Despite these traumas of war, he never spoke badly of German people and had many German friends.

Supplied From left, Fea, Marieke, Josje, Kees, and Wim van Velthooven, in Prague.

As a young man, Wim was conscripted into the navy, the army and then the air force but was discharged due to poor eyesight.

After stints picking fruit and selling Droste chocolates, he met and fell in love with Riet.

In 1951, they got engaged and made plans to immigrate to New Zealand.

On arrival, Wim was sent to Kaingaroa Displaced Persons forestry camp to work off a £200 debt to the New Zealand Government. Home was a one-man hut.

Riet briefly joined her sweetheart to work in the Kaingaroa cookhouse. The couple married in Rotorua with a guest list of six people they had recently met. By a stroke of luck, the Mayor’s daughter was to be married later that day, so the church was already decorated with flowers.

Riet’s brother Henk Hilhorst and Wim’s sister Josje also immigrated to New Zealand, and married. The couples settled in Blenheim and Wim started work as a carpenter. The job was cut short when the boss complained he worked too hard. That work ethic went down better on high country stations where, as a farmhand, he learnt to ride a horse, work dogs and manage stock.

A broken ankle and concern about their four children’s schooling prompted a return to Blenheim and a railway shunting job with lots of night shifts.

Wim built the family’s first home in Adams Lane, then bought the land next door to grow garlic and later glasshouse tomatoes and strawberries to sell. After managing Woolworths’ produce department he started his own business, Wim’s Mobile Fruiterer, which for seven years drove the streets of Blenheim selling produce.

Evening study towards real estate qualifications led to a 21-year career. With fellow agents, Morrie Cole and Greg Horgan, he bought Pryor’s Real Estate in Blenheim’s Queen St which later became The Professionals. There were a few other business ventures, including establishing the town’s first mall, and a pioneering mussel farm.

In his retirement years, Wim volunteered with charities including Meals on Wheels and Alzheimers Marlborough and was a talented and creative woodworker. A member of Rotary, he was awarded life membership for serving the Marlborough community for more than 60 years.

Wim and Riet shared a strong Catholic faith. They are survived by five of six children and the combined van Velhtooven and Hilhorst families leave, so far, 68 descendants.