Looking back: Necessity breeds invention for chicken farmer

A Picton farmer has found his clever invention is being copied all over town, 120 years ago this week, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, November 4, 1903.

A NOVEL INCUBATOR.

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," and Mr Wilkins, of Picton, who invented a novel incubator for hatching chickens, by placing the eggs on the top of his oven, and by the aid of a thermometer keeping them at the regular heat necessary to educe life from an inanimate eggshell, is being imitated by many others in Picton.

Of course the first of Mr Wilkins's experiments were failures.

They were too damp or too dry perhaps; but one small chirper picked his way out, and the inventor was encouraged and went on his way rejoicing.

Mr Wilkins has so many imitators now that iron stoves are no longer in request.

Every woman wants a brick oven so that she may hatch her own spring chickens.

She is quite of "Wee MacGregor's" opinion that three weeks is far too long to keep anybody – even a hen – sitting on eggs to hatch them.

Also in the newspaper:

﻿THERE is in the Marlborough Sounds, with its remarkable network of land and water, a wealth of natural attractions as yet unsuspected by the average dweller in the towns at whose doors they are situated.

The experiences of a party of Blenheim citizens who went there in search of health and pleasure and a spell from business cares during the anniversary holiday are worth telling as showing the resources of the Sounds and their easy accessibility.

Picton Historical Society Grand opening of the Picton Railway Station in 1914.

﻿Travelling to Picton by the Saturday night train, the party boarded Perano's steamer Waitohi, and in a few hours were threading the furthermost intricacies of these beautiful fiords.

Steaming round Jackson's Head, the most northerly of the many points which jut into Cook Strait, aud going as far as Port Gore, they engaged in deep sea fishing; and then returned inland to Waihi Point, which is regarded as the best hapuka "ground" in the Colony.

The place is simply alive with the big fish, and there are no dull intervals when the lines are out.

Making then for Tory Channel via The Brothers, the excursionists also did great execution among the rock cod.

When the last line had been drawn up their piscatorial harvest weighed fully two and a half tons, comprising hapuka, butter-fish, rock-cod, moki, teraki, and other kinds.

This was the result of six to seven hours' fishing. Nor was this the only sport the Sounds offered. The excursionists report that wild pigs and goats abound on the country in the vicinity of Port Jackson, the animals being visible from the steamer.

The big haul of fish was not allowed to go to waste. The party cleaned the catch with the object of intercepting the Mapourika on her way to Wellington and putting it on board for the benefit of the hospitals, but, unfortunately, the outgoing steamer was missed.

The fish were left at Picton to be sold for the same purpose.