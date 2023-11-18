Letters to the new prime minister

Sienna Miranda-Taylor, in front of a portrait of herself at her Blenheim home. She has a great idea for the new Government on how to reduce carbon emissions.

Climate activist group Climate Karanga Marlborough invited Marlborough school pupils to write a letter based on the theme of caring for Papatūānuku, the Earth Mother, to be sent to the incoming prime minister following the General Election.

The aim was to give the citizens of tomorrow the opportunity to voice their ideas in regard to protecting the health and well-being of our environment. Here are two of the best.

Dear Prime Minister,

Hi my name is Sienna. I’m 10 years old. I go to Fairhall School in Blenheim.

My idea is that the Government should put greenhouses in every area, like Omaka Landings (where I live), Springlands or Fairhall, to have a place where people who live in those communities can plant their own organic vegetables. The vegetables can then feed family and friends in the local area.

The beauty of this is we can help save the planet, by stopping supermarkets from shipping food from around the country for us to eat, this means the country will reduce their carbon footprint by using less fuel and energy, isn't that amazing, and guess what, planting the vegetables will also be better for our wellbeing! By bringing our communities together, getting people outdoors, learning new skills, encouraging better eating and creating relationships in the local area.

Thank you and good gardening.

Sienna Miranda-Taylor

Caroline Tovey from Springlands School has a special request for the new prime minister.

Dear Prime Minister,

No More Plastic Bags

I would like you to try to reduce the amount of plastic bags, for two reasons.

Firstly, because it’s a waste of the earth’s resources, and secondly, because they are polluting the ocean, and pretty much destroying the world.

I don’t know why shops and supermarkets, and any other businesses that sell products, need to use plastic bags and lots of plastic wrapping, and single use containers.

Climate change

Being a kid, I am not looking forward to when climate change really kicks in. Huge avalanches have been falling into the Atlantic and Antarctic oceans, creating huge floods all over New Zealand.

Many people in leadership positions aren't doing anything, as they know they probably aren’t going to see it in their lifetime. Possibly you could remind them that although they won’t be there others will.

Those people, and every other adult, need to start thinking about their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Yours sincerely

Caroline Tovey