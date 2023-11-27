Wairau to meet Celtic for senior cricket final

The final of the SBS Bank Senior Grade Div1 competition is this Saturday at Horton Park.

Celtic and Wairau Valley will contest the final of the SBS Bank Senior Grade Div1 competition this Saturday at Horton Park after Renwick missed their chance last weekend losing to previously winless Wairau.

Marlborough Senior Rep coach Andrew McCaa was the star for Wairau making an unbeaten 134 from 139 balls in their total of 282 for 8, Piers Landon-Lane with 3-46 the pick of the bowlers.

Griffin Carter then took 5-10 against his old club as they were bowled out for 107, Richard O-Shaughnessy top scoring with an unbeaten 37. Celtic were comfortable bonus point winners over Valley in the other game to claim top spot on the table. Jaden Adams, Tom Sutherland and Josh Poole each took 2 wickets in Valley’s 91 all out which Celtic chased down in the 15th over.

In SBS Bank 2nd Grade Div2 games Celtic Gold confirmed their place in the 9th Dec final led by 67 from Ollie Kennedy. Celtic Green will get a 2nd chance this weekend when they take on Wairau who were 5 wicket winners over Wairau Valley, Hayden McWilliam the key man with an unbeaten 60. Spencer Gregg (42no) and Finn Maskill (36no) batted well for Valley.

The Pak’nSave Marlborough Women’s side fell to a 9 wicket defeat at Nelson on Sunday after making 136 for 7 batting first with good contributions from Anna Booker (28no) and Megan Sandford (26).

Kate Gaging then took control for Nelson with an unbeaten 85, debutant Pania Dallarosa picking up Marlborough’s only wicket. Marlborough takes on Wairarapa this Friday at Horton Park, starting at 4pm.

Our Year 9/10 team fell to a similar result in their CD tnmt game against Nelson at Horton Park.

Spencer Gregg (45) and Max Ruffell (46) were the main scorers in the below par Marlborough total of 151 for 5 which proved no problem for the Nelson batters.

Celtic and Wairau were the 1st round winners as the Senior grade T20 competition got under way last Friday evening. Baxter Croad (3-17) and Andrew McCaa (76no) were key men for Wairau, Luke Frankland making 43no for Renwick. Greg Knowles (30) top scored in Celtic’s win, Liam George picking up 3-37 for Valley.

Notable performances in 2nd grade T20 games from Thursday evening included; Paul Hickman (54no), Jassi Brar (29), Simon Fowke (5-18), Ben Alexander (3-10), Andrew Stone (39), Tony Andrews (31no), Stella Cornelius (2-17) and Iain Tyler (3-6).

In WK Junior 4th grade last Saturday standout performances included: Joseph Gilhooly (51no), Finn Ashworth (32no & 2-10), George Frampton (36 & 2-3), Kyle Buckley (33no), Maui de Wildt (27), Harry Nailer (2-5), Freddie Heagney (33no), Eddie Russell (2-8), George Grigg (31), Louis Hickman (33no), Ryan Batty (3-23), Jacob Hefford (40), Pippa Yuen (24), Lewis Stocks (2-6) and Ryan Merwood (2-10).

A reminder that you can still register for all our grades and programmes. Contact your club representative or email Eddie at development@marlboroughcricket.co.nz if you have any questions or have trouble registering.