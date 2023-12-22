Looking back: Plans for a sunny Marlborough Christmas in 1913

A sunny Christmas means cricket, carols and excursions in Marlborough, 110 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, December 24, 1913.

The weather indications for the Christmas holidays are favorable (sic), and the prospects are that the various fixtures will be of a successful character.

The watersiders' strike having ended, and the conditions for the harvest having been for the last two days all that could be desired, the usual volume of business is anticipated by the tradespeople for Christmas Eve, and a large concourse is looked for in town tonight.

Tomorrow recreative games will mainly occupy attention. The cricket match between Wellington and Marlborough teams will be commenced, to be continued next day. The Marlborough tennis championship tournament, to be played on the grounds in Dillon Street, will be extended over three days, and the bowling tournament in Walter Street has been fixed for tomorrow and Boxing Day. For the tennis tournament there are 280 entries, including 29 for the men's singles championship, and the visitors are expected to test to the full the prowess of the local exponents of the game.

Boxing Day has been appropriated for several open-air events, in addition to the cricket, tennis, and bowling. The military sports at Kaituna and the Wairau Valley race meeting are each expected to attract a large number of visitors, and further afield will be the S.S. Waitohi's excursion to Tory Channel, and the Sounds Hack Sports Club's annual meeting at Kenepuru.

Weather and other circumstances permitting, the Union Company's new steamer Wahine will run an excursion from Wellington to Picton on Boxing Day.

SUPPLIED The first Wahine, months before its final voyage in 1951.

The Tenth Mounted Regimental Band will carol throughout the district tomorrow, starting off at 7am and calling a halt at about 7pm, and it will attend the military sports at Kaituna on Boxing Day.

The tradesmen have not been at one in regard to the observances for the holiday season, the Retailers' Association not having succeeded in bringing about uniformity; and on Saturday, so far as can be learned, some shops will be closed while others will be open.

﻿Mr B. G. Goodwin, of the Orchards Division of the Department of Agriculture, reported as follows on the condition of the fruit crop in the Blenheim district at the end of November. All fruit with the exception of plums has set well. Spraying with arsenate of lead for the control of codlin-moth is in full swing now. A few early varieties of cherries are being gathered.

Early this morning – at 2.30 o'clock, to be precise – many householders in Blenheim were awakened by what is said to be the most severe shock of earthquake felt here for many years. The shake was preceded by a rumbling as of distant thunder. This was followed by a heave like that of a ship at sea, and then for a second or two the windows continued to rattle. The direction was apparently due north and south.