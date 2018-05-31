The new safety sign that made a piece of Auckland road 'significantly more dangerous'

Imogen Neale / Stuff The new signs on Clevedon's Monument Road, make it very hard to see on-coming traffic - or for on-coming traffic to see drivers.

When an elderly man tries to pull out of his rural south-east Auckland driveway, he looks left and right and straight into several new road safety signs.

What Allan McLachlan struggles to see is any oncoming traffic. He can hear approaching cars and trucks, but can't see them.

The Clevedon resident says he first noticed the Auckland Transport (AT) signs on the morning of Friday, May 25, having "received no warning whatsoever" they were going to be installed.

IMOGEN NEALE / STUFF The new signs make it even harder to see oncoming traffic, particularly trucks travelling to and from the nearby Fulton Hogan quarry on McNicol Road in Clevedon, south-east Auckland.

He says lines of sight from the driveway intersecting with busy Monument Road were already problematic due to bends.

READ MORE:

* Solid as a rock: Country community stands against quarry's creep

* Rural community rallies against quarry

* Expansion plans could increase quarry truck movements by more than 1200 a day

The new signs create "significantly more potential danger", McLachlan says, particularly for horse trucks and floats coming and going from his family's equestrian property.

Neighbours have also expressed concerns to him about impaired vision when driving their vehicles out onto Monument Road safely.

"The traffic from our right consists largely of heavily loaded truck and trailer units [coming from the] Fulton Hogan quarry," McLachlan says.

Traffic travelling from the left is dominated by trucks going to the quarry.

IMOGEN NEALE / STUFF Allan McLachlan says the road safety signs have only just appeared at the end of his driveway intersecting with Monument Road, but he'd like them moved.

McLachlan initially assumed the Fulton Hogan stickers on the back of the signs meant the quarry had installed them to fulfil a resource consent requirement.

However, a neighbour informed him they were installed by Fulton Hogan for AT.

McLachlan says he's laid a complaint online with AT but is yet to hear back.

SUPPLIED Stickers on their back show the signs were installed by Auckland Transport contractor Fulton Hogan.

"I have tried following up by telephone, but gave up waiting forever for an operator to respond," he says.

Ideally, he says, locals would like to see the signs relocated to "a far more sensible and resident-friendly location".

In the meantime, he and other neighbours are winding down their vehicle's windows so they can hear, rather than see, oncoming traffic.

SUPPLIED McLachlan says drivers have to pull out on to busy Monument Road before they can see oncoming traffic.

AT media relations manager Mark Hannan says the safety signs on Monument Road "have only been up a few days".

"Over the next few days we will check they have been installed properly by the contractor.

"We will check there is sufficient visibility and meet the standard.

"This programme of works has a proven track record and initial results from roads delivered last year show a reduction in death or serious injury crashes of 100 per cent and a reduction in all crashes of 40 per cent," Hannan says.

- Stuff