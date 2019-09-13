Key South Island electric vehicle charging sites won't be ready for summer

South Island holidaymakers hoping to drive coast to coast will have to leave their electric vehicles at home this summer – unless they have a Tesla.

EV chargers planned for four sites along State Highway 73, between Christchurch and Greymouth, are unlikely to be in place for some time.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch man Hanno Sander picked up his flashy Tesla Model 3 last week. His is one of the few EVs capable of crossing Arthur's Pass without a charge.

In January, government funding was put towards 35 new charging stations across the country, including one in Otira near Arthur's Pass that is still months away from being ready.

Another 21 have been installed around the country. In the South Island, they include at Mt Cook, Franz Josef, Te Anau, and Tekapo/Takapō.

There are 15,453 EVs registered in New Zealand – up from 5363 in October 2017.

Otira engineer Chris Harrington is installing a charger on his private property. He said he still had "a few hoops to jump through" to get it set up.

Harrington needs consent from the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) as his property is off SH73. NZTA did not approve his existing access point so he is having to put in a new one, which will require an easement from two neighbours – one of which is Land Information NZ.

It will also need a 100-metre long underground power cable to the site, which must be landscaped.

Physical work on the neighbouring site has not started yet, but Harrington hoped to get sign-off and be able to begin in the next month.

There are generally three types of chargers, EV City Christchurch manager David Boot said.

Dedicated fast chargers will power an EV in 20 to 40 minutes. There are four between Christchurch and Timaru and three more between Timaru and Dunedin.

More common are chargers found in grocery store car parks, camp sites and holiday homes. These are typically "bring your own cable" or "bring your own charger" situations, where the car is re-powered overnight.

SUPPLIED Expect to see more of this once all the charging stations are operational.

The third type are Tesla-only superchargers. These are in Christchurch, Omarama and Queenstown at the moment.

Tesla 3 owners can get over Arthur's Pass because that car has a range of about 450km.

The other major gap in the South Island is over the Lewis Pass, between Christchurch and Nelson. There's a fast charger in Culverden and not another until Richmond-Nelson, according to Plugshare.com and Charge.net.nz, which are websites and apps that map EV chargers. More chargers are planned along this route.

The Kaikōura route to Blenheim and Picton has seven fast chargers, according to the websites.

West Coast road trippers can fast charge at Hokitika and Franz Josef but there is a big gap until Wanaka.

Boot said while there were complaints about the gaps, 95 per cent of EV charging was done at home.

In Otira, Harrington said he was putting the charger in because he wanted to support the EV movement.

"We've got a lot of issues facing humanity at this stage and people seem pretty content to keep their heads in the sand and carry on as usual."

Damien O'Carroll Gaps in the electric vehicle charging stations network are being filled.

He said he had committed an "enormous amount" of his own money and did not expect the charger to provide him a financial return in the near future.

Lines company Orion and charging network ChargeNet received $318,500 in funding towards installing chargers in Arthur's Pass, Castle Hill and Springfield, and another $46,780 (shared with Foodstuffs) for a charging station at the Darfield Four Square.

Meridian and Ngāi Tahu are also investing in chargers.

Orion opportunities and development manager Stephen Godfrey said the chargers would be installed by May next year at the latest.

The timeline was dependent on lease discussions for the charger sites and to allow for community consultation, he said. Orion is working through the details of site leases with the Selwyn District Council.

The physical installation could be as quick as about a week, depending on the specific site and whether the nearest transformer needed to be upgraded to accommodate the chargers.

Godfrey said there was a cost to Orion on top of the government funding, but the company thought it was worthwhile to help society decarbonise.

The funding is managed by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority.

ROBERT STEVEN/STUFF About 95 per cent of EV charging is done at home.

Programme partnership manager Richard Briggs said fund applicants are asked to provide evidence of consent, costings, timing of equipment supply and a description of their capabilities and delivery history in their proposals.

Once co-funding was awarded, EECA worked closely with recipients to set achievable milestones in the contract, which varied for each project.

Charging projects often involved multiple parties, and that many moving parts made things complex, he said.