Carmakers face soaring costs as Johnson 'moves the goalposts' with deadline switch

Automobile companies face costs rising into the billions of pounds and critical shortages of battery materials as they race to end the sale of cars with internal combustion engines in the UK.

As part of an emissions crackdown, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, announced Tuesday that the deadline for the end of sales of new hybrid, petrol and diesel vehicles would be brought forward by five years to 2035.

The move is likely to send costs soaring in the car industry, which is already under intense pressure. Sales of new vehicles in the UK fell to a six-year low of 2.3m in 2019 and production levels at the country's car plants is at its lowest in almost a decade at just 1.3m cars.

"A giant like Volkswagen is already spending US$30bn on electrification over the next few years," said Prof David Bailey, a car industry expert at Birmingham University.

"Speeding up that investment to ramp up production is going add huge costs. Times it by a dozen other manufacturers and the costs are massive."

The new deadline comes with the industry already facing a supply crisis of the rare metals such as cobalt and lithium used in batteries for electric vehicles and copper for the electrics.

The car industry itself accused the Government of "moving the goalposts" with the change of policy. Edmund King, president of the AA motoring association, also hit out at the decision to include hybrids in the policy. Mr King said many of them were "plug-ins" that can run entirely on electric power for long enough to complete the average journey. The RAC echoed the sentiment, saying plug-ins "bridge the gap to going fully electric".