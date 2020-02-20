Loop Carshare to add 20 electric vehicles to fleet

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today 22 Jan the results of the latest funding round of the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund.

Loop Carshare has announced it has been awarded a six-figure grant by the government's Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund to place up to 20 electric vehicles on its fleet.

The fund is one of a range of initiatives in the Government's Electric Vehicles Programme, which aims to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in New Zealand and Loop is one of 22 projects to receive funding from this round.

Loop will offer 24/7 access to 20 new electric vehicles, parked in accessible places around Hamilton. The exact models Loop will get, or when it will get them, aren't confirmed yet but they will offer a real-world range of between 200 and 400 kilometres.

Loop's vehicle fleet is set to be greenified by the addition of up to twenty EVs.

General Manager, Jamie Russell, said: "Electric vehicles cut carbon footprints and that's a shared priority for many corporates, institutions and individuals. We have a number of requests already from larger parties interested in placing our new BEVs on their premises and making them available to staff and the general public.

"The institution gets the benefit of having the vehicles nearby and the public get straightforward access to BEVs at very low cost and on a completely flexible basis."

He went on to say "We're absolutely delighted EECA have deemed our proposal worthy of support in the face of such strong competition.

"It's really exciting to be bringing electric vehicles to Hamilton for everyone to use and I encourage people to download the app, join Loop and let's get the future happening as fast as possible."

Loop will likely to keep its petrol vehicles in the fleet as well as the new electric vehicles. It also expects the total Loop fleet to grow beyond the 18 vehicles they currently operate in the city.