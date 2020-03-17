Hyundai working on Fiesta ST fighter

As well as working on an N version of the new Elantra, Hyundai is hard at work on an i20 N hot hatch to duke it out with the likes of the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI.

The vehicle was briefly teased at the end of a now-deleted video showing the European i20 range and could come with the turbocharged 1.6 four-pot found in the Veloster and i30 N-Line models. In those applications it makes 150kW/265Nm and is currently paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

An eight-speed DCT is reportedly under development while the i30 N could also donate its six-speed manual to its smaller sibling.

Supplied The new i20 range could get a flagship model in the form of a full-fat i20 N, coming with the turbocharged powerplant from the Veloster.

Given the Fiesta ST makes 147kW/290Nm and the Polo GTI offers 147kW/320Nm, Hyundai could drop the 1.6T into the i20 and call it a day. However, we wouldn't be surprised if Hyundai tweaks its engine to offer a bit of extra poke for safety.

After all, Toyota is on the bring of introducing its GR Yaris, which offers 192kW/360Nm from a boosted triple. It will get a trick new fully variable all-wheel drive, drawn from its WRC experience. Given Hyundai is also competing in the top tier of rally racing, it could introduce some new performance tech from its own off-road racing machine.

Supplied The i20 N will have be fairly potent if it wants to take on the best of the segment, like the Fiesta ST, Polo GTI or even Toyota's upcoming GR Yaris.

It pays to mention, though, that Toyota's offering will likely cost a fair bit more than the i20 N.

In any case, the i20 N should be a great little pocket rocket, if it comes to be. We reached out to Hyundai NZ and were told that while the local arm hasn't received any official communication about an i20 N, "we are aware there is focus on developing the N range."

"If it's made available in right-hand drive and available to us, we would consider the feasibility of introducing this model to New Zealand."