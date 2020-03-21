Why having old tyres on your car is a risk

A recent survey in New Zealand showed that only 37% of drivers thought they knew what the minimum amount of tread their tyres should have.

Tyres are of vital importance since they are the only part of the vehicle that makes contact with the road. Yet motorists often neglect their condition and age, and the results can be catastrophic.

As a tyre ages, small cracks in the rubber begin to develop over time, appearing on the surface and inside the tyre. This cracking can eventually cause the steel belts in the tread to separate from the rest of the tyre. Tread separation can also happen to defective, underinflated and poorly maintained tyres. Hot climates will also accelerate the aging process.

Here's what you need to know to determine tyre age and what issues old tyres can pose:

SUPPLIED These are clearly very new, but tyres do deteriorate as they age. Just because you have good tread doesn't mean they are safe.

How long do tyres last?

Carmakers and tyre manufacturers differ in their recommendations on when to replace a tyre. Many automakers, including Ford, Nissan, Mazda and Mercedes- Benz, tell owners to replace tyres six years after their production date regardless of tread life. Brands such as Continental and Michelin say a tyre can last up to 10 years, provided you get annual tyre inspections after the fifth year.

There are no specific guidelines on tyre age and national road safety organisations generally defer to the recommendations of carmakers and tyre manufacturers.

Determining the age of a tyre.

You'll need to locate the DOT number printed on the sidewall of the tyre. Tyres made after 2000 will end in a four-digit code. The first two numbers represent the week in which the tyre was made. The second two represent the year. A tyre with a DOT code of 1018, for example, was made in the 10th week of 2018.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL / STUFF The DOT number on the sidewall will tell you how old a tyre is. This one was made in the 12th week of 2018.

Tyres made before 2000 end in a three-digit code that is trickier to decode, but essentially if you see a DOT number ending in three digits, the tyre was made in the last century and should be immediately replaced.

If you see a partial DOT number on the outer sidewall, look for the full number on the inner side. Some tyre manufacturers opt to brand the number on the inside to reduce the chance of injury to the tyre mold technician.

Avoid used tyres.

New tyres can be expensive, which is why used tyres are attractive to people who are strapped for cash. You'll often find used tyres for sale in classified ads or at tyre-and-wheel shops that offer them as a low-cost alternative.

The problem with used tyres is that, while you can check their age, you have no idea how well they were maintained or what conditions they were used in. It is safer to avoid them entirely.

Damien O'Carroll Once your tyres get close to being six years old, you should get them checked, regardless of how much tread is left.

Make sure you are getting fresh tyres.

There are instances when people have purchased what they thought were new tyres at a tyre shop only to find out that they were manufactured years earlier. A tyre from the prior year is common, but anything older is likely to have a shorter life span. You have the right to request newer ones. Check the date before you drive away to save yourself the hassle.

Make a tyre inspection part of your routine when evaluating a used car to buy. If you find that the vehicle you're interested in has old tyres, make that a part of the negotiation. The seller of the vehicle might be willing to discount the price so that you can buy new tyres, or even install new tyres before you purchase it.

Learn to let go of old tyres.

If your tyres have plenty of tread left but are approaching the six-year mark, it's time to get them inspected for signs of aging. And if the tyre shop recommends a set of tyres, spend the money and don't put it off.

Getting rid of an unused spare or tyres with plenty of tread may seem counter-intuitive, but if they are too old, it is the smartest thing you can do.