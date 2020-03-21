The EVs in amongst the petrol-guzzling dinosaurs

Picture this: Several hundred gas-guzzling cars are cruising the streets of New Plymouth as part of Americarna, the Taranaki region's annual celebration of American motoring muscle. And in a supermarket carpark in the middle of it all, there's a motoring celebration of a starkly different kind - Electricarna.

Say what? Was someone brave enough – or silly enough - to organise a display of electric vehicles right in the middle of an event involving more than 700 much-loved big-banging V8 vehicles from the USA? And in Taranaki, too. Home of New Zealand's oil and gas industry. Fossil fuels central.

Yep. His name is Stephen Hobo-Tuck, and he organised Electricarna in an effort to convince more people that EVs are the way of the motoring future.

Rob Maetzig The Kona Electric could drive around the mountain behind it twice before it needed a charge.

He admits his timing was a bit cheeky. But then again, Americarna did draw huge crowds who he figured might like to also take a closer look at the EVs on display. And anyway, his display was set up on the final afternoon of the four-day event, by which time the American muscle had had its time in the sun.

So did anyone turn up? Stephen estimates about 250 people visited his display, with about 45 of them accepting opportunities to go for a ride in an EV and a further 15 taking a vehicle for a drive.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Electricarna organiser Stephen Hobo-Tuck runs a used import Nissan Leaf he regularly travels around Mount Taranaki in.

But he doesn't think any of them were Americarna participants. He reckons the closest any of them got to his display was when two couples parked their American V8s right next door and went to the supermarket – but then climbed right back into their cars again and left.

What he did find interesting was the level of knowledge of those who did visit. People seem to have moved past early EV concerns over issues such as price, range anxiety and battery life, and are now more interested in the logistics of EV ownership and operation.

In other words, just as was the case with petrol-electric hybrids a few years ago, EVs are becoming more accepted as a normal part of ordinary motoring in New Zealand.

Rob Maetzig Ignore the fact it is powered by electricity and the Kona is every bit a conventional small SUV.

That was exactly what I wanted to hear. That's because when I visited the Electricarna display, I was driving a new Hyundai Kona Electric as part of a Stuff special assignment: To find out if operating an EV in the regions is any different to driving one in the main urban centres.

Stephen, who lives in New Plymouth, drives a used import Nissan Leaf. So if anyone were to know if there are any differences, he would be the one.

An important difference, he says, is that EV drivers in the regions shouldn't expect to achieve the same range on a single charge as those living in the likes of Auckland. That's because those in the big cities often get stuck in heavy traffic a lot more, and when they're sitting there going nowhere, they don't use any energy.

Rob Maetzig Blue is green for Hyundai. BlueDrive is the company's green strategy that covers EVs and hydrogen vehicles.

But EV drivers in the less congested regions are almost always on the move, so their range is less. He estimates there could be as much as 40km difference in range with a used import Leaf.

A second important difference is because there are fewer public charging stations in the regions, you need to plan your trip.

In Taranaki, while there is a good selection of charging stations in urban New Plymouth and Bell Block, the only other locations around Mt Taranaki are at the surf town of Opunake, the main South Taranaki centre of Hawera, and at Waverley on the region's southern border.

Rob Maetzig With a range of up to 449km on a charge, the Kona Electric doesn't actually need to park here all that often.

There's another currently being installed in the northern border village of Mokau, but at this stage there's nothing at the likes of Inglewood, Stratford and Eltham. Or anywhere up in Egmont National Park, which I would have thought would need to be a given, considering that any long uphill drive will quickly such the energy out of any EV – and they are long uphill drives to the visitor hotspots on Mt Taranaki.

All this doesn't particularly worry Stephen Hobo-Tuck though, who uses his Leaf for regular business trips around the mountain. He simply plans ahead. He knows his car isn't capable of getting the total 160km distance around Mt Taranaki, so he goes to Opunake or Hawera, stops for lunch while his car recharges to 80 per cent in about 25 minutes for about $8, and continues on his way.

By the way, when he recharges his Leaf at home, it costs $3.50 to get the battery from 20 per cent charge to 100 per cent overnight.

Rob Maetzig You get plenty of information about the Kona Electric's energy usage via the infotainment screen.

That's the secret to using an electric vehicle with a limited range, such as the used import Leafs that currently make up the bulk of EV sales in New Zealand, says Stephen. Instead of being what he describes as destination bound which is usually the case when motorists head off in their petrol-fuelled vehicles, EV owners have to be content to stop along the way.

One woman I talked to at the Electricarna display told me she and her husband regularly drive their Leaf to Wellington and return. This trip requires them to stop six times to recharge the EV. It adds at least three hours to the return journey, but they're happy to accommodate the extra time.

Would I be happy with that? Nope – I think I'm one of those destination drivers, and that's why I currently own a hybrid. That way I feel I'm getting the best of both worlds. I've reduced my dependence on fossil fuels, and also entered the realm of electrified motoring .

Rob Maetzig A quick charge while you do the shopping is as easy in the regions as it is in the main centres.

But you can guarantee my personal opinion will quickly change as EV technology evolves and the prices of electric vehicles fall – as they surely will.

The Kona Electric EV I drove boasts a range of 449km, which would be totally acceptable to me. I could cruise around Mt Taranaki twice on a single charge if I wanted to. During my time with the Hyundai, I cruised in and around town for several days and even took it 1000 metres up the maunga to the North Egmont Visitor Centre, and still didn't need to recharge it.

If I had needed to put more energy into the Kona, it takes 75 minutes to get the Hyundai to 80 per cent charge at a public fast-charge station, 9.5 hours to 100 per cent using a fast-charge wall box at home, and 29 hours plugged into a normal three-pin household plug.

Rob Maetzig Apart from the blanked off grille, the Kona Electric looks extremely similar to the non-electric version.

All that is acceptable. Trouble is, the Hyundai Kona Electric Elite currently retails for $83,990, which is still pricey for a medium-sized SUV.

But as EV technology continues to develop, and the selection of electric vehicles on offer increases, then prices will surely come down. And then you can guarantee there will be both a rapid increase in consumer take-up of these brilliant vehicles, and rapid deployment of more fast-charge stations.

Maybe then we'll even see people turning up in their EVs to see the petrol-guzzling dinosaurs on display at events such as Taranaki's Americarna.