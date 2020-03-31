Genesis' new G80 breaks lockdown

After a shadowy reveal earlier this month, Genesis has let its new G80 sedan out for a little vitamin D.

The previous event, held online after the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled over coronavirus fears, showed off the design of G80 but held back on any powertrain details.

Images of the G80 in the sun confirm the good looks of the machine, particularly when viewed from the side. It really is like a condensed version of the GV80 SUV, down to the quad head/taillights and split turn signals.

Supplied Under the bonnet will be either a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-four or a 3.5-litre boosted V6. The four-pot offers 223kW/421Nm while the V6 cranks output to 279kW/530Nm. There will be no V8 on offer.

It looks great too, making the machine difficult to mistake for any other brand. Apart from maybe an Aston Martin from the back, though that's hardly a bad thing.

READ MORE:

* Genesis retains manual transmission for 2021 G70

* Genesis reveals swanky new G80 fastback

* Genesis crowned most reliable car brand by new study

* Genesis G70 is the newbie in the luxury car segment

Inside is a minimal affair, with the new steering wheel sitting next to a 14.5-inch infotainment screen. The screen is managed by what Genesis calls a "touch-and-write" infotainment controller. Jury's still out on how easy it is to use, though.

Supplied Those split indicators look fantastic, don't they?

Ash wood and aluminium trim is dotted around the cabin along with plenty of leather, while the pressure-sensitive rotary dial in the centre console is another carry-over from the GV80.

Genesis has given the sedan a nice array of active safety gizmos, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot collision avoidance, "Highway Driving Assist II" feature – which allows the car to change lanes automatically at the flick of the turn signal.

It also gets an adaptive cruise control system with a "Machine Learning" interface that apparently assists the driver by learning their driving characteristics. All of these will also be available on the GV80 SUV.

Supplied The 14.5-inch screen is managed by what Genesis calls a "touch-and-write" infotainment controller. Jury's still out on how easy it is to use, though.

Under the bonnet will be either a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-four or a 3.5-litre boosted V6. The four-pot offers 223kW/421Nm while the V6 cranks output to 279kW/530Nm. There will be no V8 on offer.

All engines connect to an eight-speed automatic gearbox which directs power to the rear wheels or, when the correct box is ticked, all four wheels. No manual here, sorry.

Thanks to a new platform, Genesis reckons it has shed up to 110kg compared to the old model. It isn't offering any numbers on total weight but says the architecture carries a lower centre of gravity for better handling as well as a wider cabin for improved interior space.

Supplied The fastback design of the G80 is sure to give Audi's A7 a run for its money.

Interested? So are we. Unfortunately, we'll probably not see it here for a fair while.

Last we heard, Hyundai NZ was undergoing a market analysis to introduce the Genesis brand to New Zealand.

"Hyundai Motor Group plans to open new stand-alone dealerships for Genesis to enhance the overall buying and ownership experience," was all the local arm had to say.