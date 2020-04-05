Man fails to get refund for classic car that sat idle in museum for 19 years

Colin Macdonald tried to get a refund on the Daimler he bought for $14,950, but that was rejected (file photo).

A man has failed to get a refund on a $15,000 classic car after learning it sat idle in a museum for 19 years.

He claimed he was misled into purchasing the car by being given incorrect information about its history and condition.

A tribunal has rejected that claim, saying its history was in an advertisement all along.

Colin Macdonald purchased the 1974 Daimler Sovereign for $14,950 from Christchurch's Dutton Garage on November 11, 2018.

Macdonald told the Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal at a recent hearing that the dealership told him the most recent owner of the vehicle had been a father and daughter from Blenheim.

That led him to believe it was in regular use prior to its sale, he said.

He said he was also told the car had had regular Warrant of Fitness inspections.

However, much to his "dismay", Macdonald later discovered the car's last owner was a collector who held it in a museum for 19 years.

When he purchased the car, Macdonald asked the dealership's manager Craig Wansbrough for documents detailing its history.

The Consumer Guarantees Act requires goods and services to be fit for purpose, duranble and free from defects.

When Wansbrough said there were no such documents available, Macdonald took it as a positive, thinking this meant it was in such good condition it had never needed repairs.

"Instead, in Mr Macdonald's view, his discovery that the vehicle has been sitting largely idle stored in a museum for several years, without obtaining regular warrants of fitness, reflects badly on the vehicle because it indicates a lack of regular running or maintenance," the tribunal's decision, released this week, said.

"Mr Macdonald says that if he had known about this aspect of the Daimler's history, he would not have purchased it."

But Wansborough denied saying a Blenheim father and daughter were the car's previous owners and denied saying it had had regular WOFs.

He mentioned a Trade Me listing, which was later produced by Macdonald, which stated the car had been in a museum.

"A genuine barnfind survivor car," the listing read.

"It has spent its last 19 years in the possession of the Omaka Transport Museum where it has been proudly displayed up until last wee(k)."

The listing also said there were no signs of rust or corrosion "anywhere" on the car and it had a new six-month WOF and registration.

Adjudicator Jason McHerron found the listing had not been edited and said it was likely Macdonald had simply glossed over or "failed to remember" certain aspects of the listing.

However, the part of the listing which said there was no rust on the car needed to be questioned as rust was found on the vehicle.

"It is highly risky for a trader to make such a statement, especially in respect of a car that was 44 years old at the time of sale," McHerron said.

"While I accept Mr Wansbrough's evidence that he did not see any rust on the vehicle prior to selling it, I also consider that a reasonable consumer would have been misled by the statement in the listing that there are no signs of rust or corrosion."

The listing's statement about the WOF was also found to be misleading.

Macdonald was awarded $1000 in damages because of the misleading ad, however he failed in his attempt to be refunded for the car.