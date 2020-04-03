Toyota readying more GR models

Toyota has registered patents for GR variants of the Corolla hatchback as well as C-HR GR-S and C-HR GR Sport, spelling out the automakers intent for its high-performance sub-brand.

The Corolla will get the same 1.6-litre boosted triple found in the GR Yaris but, given the Corolla sits a slot higher than the Yaris, power could be increased from the current 190kW/360Nm.

Such a Corolla would have to be competitive against the upcoming wave of hot hatches like the new VW Golf R and updated Hyundai i30 N.

Supplied The GR Corolla could use a spicier version of the turbocharged triple powering the GR Yaris. It'll have to be a few chillies hotter to compete with the incoming Golf R, though.

Power for the German is expected to be above 240kW so Toyota will have its work cut out if it wants to match or exceed that figure.

According to motoring.com.au, the GR Corolla could also get all-wheel drive (presumably the same system as in the GR Yaris) and a six-speed manual gearbox. Multi-link adaptive suspension has also been mooted.

PAUL OWEN The Corolla isn't the only one getting GR love. The C-HR is also set to get a couple of new variants, although they won't have the same amount of pep. Instead they will get suspension and steering enhancements and a fresh look.

Weight could be dropped with the use of lightweight composite components like a carbon fibre roof, enough to allow the hot Corolla to hit 100kmh in less than five seconds. With any luck, we could see it debut by 2023.

Moving on to the new C-HR variants, these are expected to consist mainly of bodywork upgrades. No power increase was mentioned but there could be other performance-enhancing tweaks in the steering and suspension departments.

The C-HR GR Sport could dot down before the end of the year while there was no word on the GR-S version. We're not the biggest fans of the naming scheme for the peppier SUVs though, it's a mite confusing...