Two of the nearest misses you will see today

There's nothing like a near miss to get the blood pumping and make you feel truly alive, in which case these two Russian guys must have felt incredibly alive after their close calls.

The first video, Posted on Reddit by user BrainStorm07, shows a bloke doing something at the front of his car when a very tidy VAZ-2107 slides on the snow right towards him.

Somehow he manages to see it and react spectacularly in time, jumping up and landing on the 2107's bonnet.

Damien O'Carroll This ends way better than you would imagine.

The best part of that video? It has to be that massive smile on his face when he realises he has nailed the landing perfectly...

The second video, posted on Reddit by user ThreeZzZ is titled "Russia is never going to change..."

It shows a chap inexplicably parked in his lane on a multi-lane highway closely inspecting something on the back of his car, completely oblivious to the fast-appraoching Peugeot that has utterly failed to see him.

Probably because of that sweet camo gear he is wearing.

Somehow the Peugeot narrowly misses him, but slams the car pretty hard. He is one very luck chap.