The ultimate limo is also a private jet

Meet the Learmousine - because sometimes a party bus just isn't enough.

You might be justified in thinking that you were pretty much at the top of your game if you owned a limo and a private jet, but it seems there is another level - a limo that is a private jet.

Or is that a private jet that is a limo?

Whatever it actually is, you can now buy one - originally designed by a man named Dan Harris of Bend, Oregon, the "Learmousine" is a 13 metre long oddity that apparently took more than 40,000 man-hours to complete.

Supplied It's probably not the most practical vehicle for popping to the dairy in, but the Learmousine certainly makes a statement.

According to Mecum Auctions, where it is being offered, a Learjet fuselage was mated to a custom steel skeletal frame that took Harris and Chicago-based firm Exotic Coach two years of research, design and development to construct, including its patent-pending rear engine bay, drivetrain, suspension and computer systems.

Built as a show car, the Learmousine is actually street legal (in the USA), despite being nearly 2 and a half metres wide, and the tips of the tail fold inward "for tight spaces".

Supplied The interior is 'tastefully' decorated.

The Learmousine is powered by an 8.1-litre Chevrolet Vortec V8 truck engine and rides on custom 28-inch red and black Diablo wheels with Kumho 325/25R28 tyres.

Inside, the driver's cockpit features a "deep bucket seat", red carbon-fibre-look trim and four screens for the outboard cameras. Which would be necessary, to say the least.

Jet-style overhead toggles control the many internal and external effects and controls, including a Showtime Audio 17,000-watt audio/visual system, 42-inch plasma TV, multiple light panels and a many of speakers inside and out. Yes, the jet engine nacelles house "mammoth speakers" that can play jet engine sound effects.

Supplied The LEarmousine also comes with a few accessories, like a custom built trailer and a Chev truck.

Up the back there's seating for up to 18 people in diamond-stitched leather seats, with an infinity floor, a refreshment centre and, because it's American - plenty of cup holders.

If you really need something like this in your life, head over to Mecum Auctions website and check it out - the auction takes place on the 23-28 of June.

Oh, and it's not just the Learmousine you are bidding on - it also comes with its own custom "Iron Bull" trailer and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 to pull it.