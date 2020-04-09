Porsche working on 373kW Cayman

The bonkers Cayman GT4 is due here this year sometime. It packs a 4.0-litre flat-six good for 309kW/420Nm and can send the racey coupe to 100kmh in 4.4 seconds. But some think that's too slow and, thankfully, they work at Porsche.

Those folks have allegedly convinced the brass to give the GT4 the RS treatment, pushing power up to a stonking 373kW, according to Car and Driver. There won't be any 911 engine swapping going on though, with the extra ponies liberated through intense tuning sessions with the existing 4.0-litre unit.

Car and Driver didn't mention any turbochargers either, so a sky-high redline should be expected. Count us in.

Supplied It'll get a good dollop more power, more aero and less weight. What's not to like?

The report avoided transmissions too but we'd expect both manual and PDK options, at least in time. The GT4 is only available with a manual for now, costing $217k here.

RS engineers will fettle the existing chassis as well, dropping ride height and tweaking the suspension improve cornering performance. Remember the standard GT4 already uses a lot of 911 GT3 parts in its chassis so there probably won't be a lot of major changes here. Factor in a weight reduction and the GT4 RS has a lot of track day potential.

Supplied The Cayman GT4 might be getting a new sibling with an RS suffix.

As for bodywork changes, a reworked spoiler is all but a certainty along with more openings for increased airflow and added aero bits to keep the car stuck to the ground.

It'll be interesting to see how Porsche prices the GT4 RS, given the standard GT4 is essentially the same price as the base 911 Carrera. If the RS version pushes close to the $250k, it may eat into Carrera S sales, or vice-versa.

Car and Driver reckons the GT4 RS could arrive as early as 2021, although lasting effects from coronavirus may change that.