Wheel falls off vehicle after passing compliance inspection

A Nelson man was shocked to find a wheel had fallen off his SUV just a day after it had passed a vehicle inspection.

On the day before the lockdown, Michael Cooper had been driving his Nissan Patrol with his wife in Ruby Bay when he noticed the vehicle began to wobble.

Figuring something was wrong, he slowed down to stop the vehicle.

"I was just about to pull over and the wife goes 'the wheel's off'," he said.

"Fortunately it was in a 30km zone, just before some roadworks – I'd slowed down because I'd thought it was a flat tyre."

Cooper said the back left wheel had come loose, with four of the six wheel nuts being sheared off completely.

Michael Cooper

"The wheel didn't go rolling away, but it had done enough damage by then."

When checking out the damage after the wheel came loose, Cooper discovered that was not the only issue.

"While I was waiting around, I put a jack under it just to get the brake disc off the ground.

"I thought 'hang on what's going on' – so I checked all the other nuts and they were loose as well. It could have been any one of them that came off."

The previous day Cooper had taken the SUV to a Vehicle Inspection New Zealand testing station in Nelson, to complete a vehicle compliance inspection, having recently imported the SUV from Australia.

Michael Cooper

According to the NZTA, entry certification tests include carrying out thorough vehicle inspections to check whether vehicles are still in good condition, and to assess whether they needs repairs and meet safety requirements.

After his SUV passed the test, he had driven the vehicle more than 20km home to Ruby Bay before the incident happened the next day.

Cooper said he was "counting his lucky stars" the wheel had fallen off when it did.

"We're thankful for when and where it happened, but at the end of the day it could have been a whole lot worse."

While he was able to get some temporary repairs done to the vehicle in Motueka, he said it had taken VINZ more than two weeks to resolve the situation.

He said he received an apology from VINZ on Wednesday, and that they had claimed liability for the incident.

"It's going to work out at the end of the day – I'm glad they did accept liability.

"But for VINZ to take a long time to get back to me was a bit disheartening, to be two and a half weeks into it, they've apologised but still you expect better than that."

VINZ chief executive Sean Stevens said they had been in contact with Cooper as well as the repairer "as soon as we were advised of an incident".

"A senior manager then followed up this with a call to ensure no misunderstandings in our approach."

Stevens said the matter was still being investigated, and would be finalised once staff returned to work after the lockdown was lifted.