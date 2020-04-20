Check out Horacio Pagani's mint condition E-Type

Horacio Pagani, the man behind Pagani and hypercars like the Zonda and Huayra, has pulled back the curtain on his personal car collection.

It's part of a plea to fans to stay inside but to also keep the passion for cars alive by sharing what they have with the hashtag #StayInYourGarage.

Pagani's garage is filled with awesome scale models, vintage paraphernalia, a bunch of old scooters and a Huayra BC Roadster but he ignores all of that in favour of a mint red Jaguar E-Type.

Horacio Pagani's E-Type.

Apparently, a wealthy gentleman in the city a young Pagani grew up in over in Argentina had one. Pagani said he would wait outside his house for the garage to open and the car to roll out before following it to wherever it parked and looking at it for hours.

When Pagani arrived in Italy in the early-1980s, he spent all of his money on a model of the exact same car. He managed to buy the real thing a few years later but said that holding the model gives the same feeling as the real thing because of the emotional attachment.

Speaking of models, Pagani has more than 120 of them but his favourites are the various Porsche 917s. Every morning, the Zonda creator has breakfast with a 917 model and drinks tea from a 917 mug.

He ends the video with some gratuitous revving of the Huayra. It might not be as good as burying the throttle on the open road but we're not complaining about the 6.0-litre V12 soundtrack.

So what's your story? Post a video to social media with the #StayInYourGarage tag and Pagani might post it! Just don't forget the crucial engine note.