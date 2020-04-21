Volkswagen finally admits it has enough SUVs

Volkswagen's new Touareg R is the first plug-in hybrid for the performance sub-brand.

Volkswagen, makers of such SUVs as the Touareg, T-Roc, T-Cross and Tiguan, has realised it has enough SUVs... for now.

In an interview with Autocar UK, Volkswagen's R&D boss, Frank Welsch, said he doesn't think the growth in SUV sales is over, "but we have enough."

"We do not need 10 more. We have to take care. We must have a portfolio that is efficient as a volume player. If we have too many models and sell 30,000 or 40,000 units a year, we can't make money. We will focus on the cars that can be successful."

According to the ever-helpful Wikipedia, Volkswagen offers 14 SUVs globally, including variants of hatchbacks like the CrossGolf and CrossPolo. Add around 18 passenger cars and it's apparent VW needs to be careful where it introduces new models.

Welsch went on to say that some MQB-based cars will be retired "step-by-step" although didn't go into specifics on which models that could include. We know the Touran is on its last legs, set to be indirectly replaced by the ID Buzz electric van.

However, the overall number of Volkswagen vehicles won't change much, Welsch confirmed. "I don't think we'll have more cars than we have today. For SUVs, we are represented in every segment."

Upcoming SUVs include the electric ID.4, which will come in standard and coupe variants. The T-Roc will also get a plug-in GTE variant, as will the Tiguan. VW will reportedly deploy the Golf GTE's powertrain in both SUVs, meaning output should be 180kW/400Nm. Expect an all-electric range of around 65km.

"As we see it, we have the Tiguan SUV as one of the best selling cars in its market," Dr Kai Philipp recently told Auto Express. "And that is what we focus on right now."