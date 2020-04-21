Hyundai debuts dual-clutch Veloster N

Hyunda's quirky three-door-plus-a-hatch Veloster N is the first performance offering from the South Korean manufacturer to come with an optional dual-clutch transmission.

The new eight-speed wet DCT has increased the front-wheel-drive hatchback's torque by seven per cent, from 353Nm to 377Nm from the same turbocharged 205kW 2.0L turbocharged four-pot as before.

Hyundai says the torque increase comes from new N Grin Shift (NGS) tech (that's it's real name) which allows overboost on the turbo as well as snappier transmission response for 20 seconds. Other new goodies include N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) – both controlling the gear shifts depending on what the situation demands. These can be tweaked through the infotainment unit.

Supplied The Veloster N is the first Hyundai to get the brand's new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The mechanically updated Veloster N gets an additional option in the form of N Light Sports Bucket Seats. The seats are lighter by 2 kilograms and have an illuminated logo at the upper side of the backrest for added aesthetics. No exterior design changes have been made.

We're not sure if the local i30 N will get the new transmission but we've asked Hyundai. We would assume so, given it and the Veloster are very mechanically similar.

Supplied Not only that but the Veloster has been linked to Hyundai's new 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, which could push output up to 223kW/421Nm.

If that 205kW power output doesn't quite get you going, rumour has it Hyundai is working on slotting its new 2.5-litre turbocharged engine into the Veloster N (and, presumably, the i30 N).

The new donk has been finding its way into various Hyundai and Genesis models recently, like the gorgeous G80 sedan. There, it makes 223kW and 421Nm, which would be enough to push the i30 N into Civic Type R/Golf R territory.

Given Hyundai announced the facelifted i30 back in February, we could see an updated N version before the year ends. However, impacts from coronavirus may push its debut into next year or even further.

Supplied The facelifted i30 was revealed in February, sporting a new look and improved tech.

The new i30 will come in hatch, fastback and wagon forms, the latter getting an N Line version for the first time.

Overall looks have been tweaked slightly, with slimmer LED headlights featuring V-shaped daytime running lights. The grille has been widened and given a "3D pattern" look and the bumper has had a small redesign. New alloy wheels are available in sizes from 16 to 18-inches. Around back, the taillights have been given a similar update to the headlights and there's a slightly different rear bumper.

Inside is a bigger 10.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality as well as a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster. The rest of the interior looks largely the same. Hyundai hasn't mentioned if the new screens are range-wide additions or only for the higher-end models.