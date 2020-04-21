Formula E teams turns to marble racing

With pretty much all sporting events postponed or cancelled entirely, there have been a few attempts at temporarily replacing the live events. Some of the Formula 1 crowd, like Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, have taken to digital sim racing and, while Formula E is doing that too, the Envision Virgin Racing team has also landed on marble racing as well. Yes, really.

It might sound strange but it's a pretty fun and unique way to pass the time as we wait out various lockdown procedures to stamp out coronavirus. Until that happens, regular racing has no chance of going ahead.

Marble racing has been around for yonks but Jelle's Marble Runs has been uploading races to Youtube since 2006. This is who Envision Virgin Racing partnered up with for its season-long event 'Marbula E'.

Supplied Formula E isn't running due to coronavirus, so how about Marbula E instead?

Each marble race will take place on the same date as when the proper FE races would have run. Each marble represents a different team, though they aren't officially linked. The graphics and editing is done by the Formula E team, though.

READ MORE:

* Die-cast racing has never been so addictive

* What's Kiwi racer Mitch Evans up to during lockdown?

* Kiwi racing drivers immortalised in Lego

The first race, "Paris", has been uploaded and garnered more than 300,000 views at the time of writing.

Supplied Each marble represents a Formula E team. Which are you backing?

It's surprisingly exciting, thanks to a wide, winding track. The width gives every marble a good chance of overtaking and the order doesn't stay the same for long. Of course, the law states that Kiwis must cheer Mitch Evans and Brendon Hartley, even if they aren't really racing.

Commentary comes from Formula E regular, Jack Nicholls, who does a great job of ramping up the atmosphere. One commenter pointed out the funny change of events for the commentator: "Imagine telling Jack Nicholls at the start of the FE season he'd be at home on the 18th of April commentating on marbles instead of being in Paris"

The next race should be the Seoul grand prix. It'll be interesting to see how Jelle's recreates the South Korean street course. Indonesia, New York and London are set to follow.

Now if they can link up with those die-cast rally guys, we could have some really good racing on our hands.