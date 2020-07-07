Ford takes aim at Jeep with revived Bronco

Watch the original Ford Bronco tackle the rough and the smooth in this classic promo film from 1973.

When it comes to rugged vehicles that go off the road, over rocks and into the mud to experience nature, Jeep for years has cornered the U.S. market.

Now Ford is reviving the Bronco brand name in an effort to take a slice.

Later this month the company will introduce two new off-road vehicles, a Ranger pickup-based Bronco that will come in two- and four-door versions, and the smaller Escape-based Bronco Sport, both aimed at taking sales from Fiat Chrysler's top brand.

supplied Ford Bronco

It won't be easy for a brand best known as O.J. Simpson's ride in a 1994 low-speed chase with Los Angeles police who wanted him on murder charges. Jeep has sold well over 800,000 vehicles for each of the past five years, and more than 900,000 in three of those years.

Ford wants to avoid the O.J. ties. It moved the date it would unveil the SUVs from July 9, Simpson's birthday, to July 13. The automaker believes the Bronco name will evoke good memories from its off-road heritage during a three-decade run that ended in 1996.

supplied Ford Bronco

At its introduction in August 1965, Ford called the Bronco a new line of sport utility vehicles, the first reference to SUVs from an American automaker, the company said.

“There's a huge brand cache here,'' said Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas. “That's why we felt strongly enough that we could build a family of vehicles.''

Galhotra says people are passionate about the Bronco, pointing to high prices that restored old vehicles are commanding and frequent searches for the name on the internet.

Ted Ryan, Ford's archive and heritage brand manager takes a look at the history of the iconic Bronco.

O.J. Simpson association aside, Ford points out that the Bronco holds a special place in popular culture and has been featured in more than 1,200 films and 200 songs. Since Ford ended production in 1996, Bronco SUVs have continued to grow in popularity with collectors and enthusiasts.

With the January 2017 announcement of the return of Ford Bronco, valuations have skyrocketed, according to Barrett-Jackson, with the average first-generation Bronco sale price nearly doubling from US$39,763 to US$74,820. Hagerty valuation guide ranks 1966-77 Broncos as among the highest vehicle price increases of all collectable SUVs over the past three years – a 75.8 per cent gain.

Although the new Broncos will share some parts with other Ford vehicles, they've got beefed up suspensions and were designed for off-road use, the company said.

supplied Ford Bronco

They've also been torture-tested on trails and in extreme heat and cold and will come with a new system to manage all terrains. All will come standard with four-wheel-drive. Specific details of the vehicles won't be released until the July 13 event. The Sport goes on sale late this year and the larger Bronco hits dealers in the American spring.

The Bronco name is highly recognised by consumers, says Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, but she doesn't think it carries the weight of Jeep.

She said the coronavirus pandemic may increase the size of the market for off-road vehicles with more people now opting to take road trips and travel outdoors by vehicle. The Bronco, she said, will have to prove its off-road capability.

“Jeep has pretty much that territory all to itself,'' she said. “It's been overdue that they've had some competition.''