Is Yamaha now working on a 250cc inline-four?

Kawasaki might have started something with its baby sports bike, the ZX-25R – rumours are emerging that Yamaha is working on its own 250cc inline-four screamer to fight in the small-capacity arena once again.

Visordown reports that while Yamaha hasn’t officially confirmed the bike’s existence, its information comes from Indonesia, Kawasaki’s primary target market. Visordown also doesn’t provide a source for its information.

If Yamaha is indeed working on a new 250cc four-pot, it will likely follow a similar path as the ZX-25R, that being ‘high specifications, high price’. It could start off as an M-suffixed model (like the R1M superbike), a track-oriented machine, before a non-M version arrives with more of a street-first approach.

Supplied/Yamaha The R6 may soon be getting a baby sibling, if the rumour mill is to be believed.

In the same article, Visordown claims Honda will also join the fight with a new CBR250RR-R, following the naming scheme of its CBR1000RR-R superbike and avoiding the toes of the ASEAN-only CBR250RR.

The report went on to say that the Asian market will be the primary target for the new bikes, which includes New Zealand for some reason. Probably because Kawasaki NZ confirmed it would actually sell the ZX-25R here, in contrast to most other markets.

Supplied Kawasaki’s ZX-25R will sell here for a minimum of $15,990 plus on-roads. First deliveries will land in December, with the next shipment due in early 2021.

Kawasaki’s small-cap fighter will offer a maximum of 37.5kW and 22.9Nm of torque from its 250cc, 17,000rpm engine, motivating a kerb weight of roughly 180kg. Though, interestingly, Kawasaki NZ has previously said the machine won’t meet LAMS requirements.

An up/down quickshifter is standard, as is traction control, a slipper clutch and Showa’s big piston forks up front.

If you just can’t wait for the new 250s to arrive, have a look on Trademe because it's not a new development. The Big Four Japanese manufacturers (Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha) all built 250cc four-bangers in the 1990s and they all revved this high. You can find them for sale for a few grand and ex-owners will swear by them as fantastic learner/initiate track bikes.