Is Takata going to cause another massive safety recall?

Takata, infamous for the biggest automotive recall ever, might be about to be back in the news. But not for a good reason.

According to CarAdvice, US company Joyson Safety Systems (JSS) which took over Takata after the airbag supplier went bankrupt in 2018 after a massive global airbag scandal, is investigating whether the company also supplied faulty seatbelts.

At the moment, just Toyota is linked to the new safety issue, but the major problem lies in the fact that Takata supplied at least 18 different manufacturers with parts. It produced as much as one-third of all seatbelts in new vehicles globally at one point.

A statement from JSS confirmed it is “conducting an investigation into belt webbing test data reporting inaccuracies in the company’s Hikone, Japan, webbing manufacturing facility”.

“The reporting issues arose long before the (JSS) acquisition of the plant from Takata in April 2018,” the statement continued.

“JSS is currently reviewing available and relevant data over a 20-year period on a test-by-test and product-by-product basis, which is a substantial undertaking. The investigation is ongoing and JSS is focused on clarifying the issues with urgency to identify the causes and take appropriate corrective measures.”

Takata’s new owner added that it has not identified any related field issues during the timeframe under investigation. If it does find evidence of unsafe seatbelts, it will inform the “relevant regulators” around the world.

Meanwhile, the airbag recall is still in effect, according to the NZTA, even though the compulsory recall period technically ended on 31 December 2019 (meaning all affected vehicles should have had airbags replaced by then).

The Transport Agency has taken further action to ensure remaining Alpha airbags are removed from vehicles – affected vehicles will now fail warrants of fitness (WoFs).

There is also a voluntary recall underway for non-Alpha airbags. The best way to find out if your car is part of the wider recall is to contact an official dealer for the make of your vehicle. You can also check the Government’s recalls website: www.recalls.govt.nz