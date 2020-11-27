The long road to Christchurch's newest motorway

It doesn’t usually take 60 years to build a motorway.

The people of Christchurch have faced a long wait for a motorway running from the north into the heart of the city, with plans bandied about since the 1960s.

But now the wait is almost over.

The $290 million Christchurch Northern Corridor will partially open on Monday, so cars can start bedding in the chip seal surface before all four lanes open in mid-December.

The 10km corridor extends the Christchurch Northern Motorway through to QEII Drive and Cranford St, and is designed to make travel times in and out of the city shorter.

Construction only got underway in late 2016, after congestion on Main North Rd and Marshlands Rd started to reach frustratingly high levels for locals.

In 2015, 35,000 vehicles were travelling down Main North Rd through Redwood every day. NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) projections showed that could have reached 42,000 a day by 2026 if nothing changed.

With the Northern Corridor, that number is expected to drop to 24,000 cars each day.

NZTA’s principal project manager Brendon French said a major factor behind the corridor was giving people who live in North Canterbury, from Waimakariri and beyond, easy access to the city without using local roads.

It is estimated by 2026, 42,000 vehicles a day will be using the Waimakariri to QEII stretch of the motorway.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Brendon French, NZTA's principal project manager for the Northern Corridor.

But French said it will also support the city’s economic development.

“[It is] to provide more free-flowing access through to Lyttelton ... Belfast’s heavy industrial area is on the rise. This gives them access to the new alignment, either straight down into the city or to the port.”

French has been involved in the project for five years, through the design process, the tendering phase, forming the Christchurch Northern Corridor alliance with Christchurch City Council and contractors, and construction.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The motorway is expected to cut the number of vehicles travelling down Main North Rd by a third.

“It’s been a challenge at times, but we’re now getting very, very close to opening. It’s been a great success for everyone involved.”

He said it is great to see ideas that were talked about nearly five years ago finally become a reality.

“I remember talking about a shared user path running the entire length, it was just an idea at that stage and now it’s basically built.

“It’s actually one of Christchurch's longest continuous shared user paths. You can now cycle from Christchurch city centre to Rangiora.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Part of the shared user lane, for pedestrians and cyclists, that runs alongside the new Northern Corridor.

French said he can’t remember how many workers have been involved. “At particular points, we might’ve had 300 here [on the site] in a day.”

But they had their work cut out for them, the biggest issue faced by crews being settlement, or sinking, of the ground.

“It goes through Marshlands, which is obviously a marsh, but there were big issues around Cranford St too.”

French said they knew it was going to happen to some extent, so they tried to mitigate the issue with lots of pre-loading.

“It’s basically squashing down the soil by putting something heavy on it. It can take years, and we have to constantly monitor the rate of settlement.

“Then when we take the load off, it can rebound.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The view looking south on the new Northern Corridor.

Soil around Cranford St took the longest, he said, at over a year.

In total, crews brought in 1.3 million cubic metres of rock and dirt from quarries to pack it down.

“It takes a lot of time to put it on and take it off again, and then you’ve still got to build the actual road.”

The Northern Corridor’s original opening date of mid-2020 was pushed back because of the ground conditions.

NZTA blamed the delays on extra work that had been added, and longer than expected settlement times.

Slumping foundations on a bridge over QEII Drive also had to be rebuilt, which included removing ramps that lead up to it so that 445 steel piles could be put in to stabilise the soft ground.

The project has also faced community opposition from its inception, particularly from members of the St Albans Residents’ Association.

Locals feared a sudden influx of cars from the nearby motorway down Cranford St, with “rat runners” cutting through small local roads to try to beat the traffic.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Jim Harland, NZTA's regional relationships director, left, and Brendon French, principal project manager of the Northern Corridor.

NZTA regional relationships director Jim Harland said even though many of the streets residents were concerned about were under council jurisdiction, his team still held regular meetings to hear their worries and keep them in the loop.

St Albans Residents Association chairman Jason Harvey said once construction began in 2016, they accepted there was no stopping the motorway.

Now, residents have turned their attention to reducing congestion and avoiding safety issues.

On Thursday, members turned out to support Christchurch City Council as they voted on a three-month trial of an extra bus lane on Cranford St.

“If there has to be another lane, we want it to be for public transport. We definitely don’t want a clearway,” Harvey said.

Harland said NZTA had been consulting on the project for the last decade, and the concerns had shaped what the Northern Corridor has become.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Northern Corridor has a lane dedicated to vehicles carrying more than two people.

“There’s been a change from the original thinking, of just having a third road. It gave us the opportunity to put in a walking cycleway, and there is a high occupancy vehicle lane too.”

The lane is a Christchurch first, and will open on January 11 to line up with Environment Canterbury’s new express bus from Rangiora.

“We’ve been looking ahead, encouraging more people to use the corridor but also in ways that reduce congestion … We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to make different choices.”

There is still a little more work to be done before the Northern Corridor is finally complete.

French said this time next year the road will need a final resurfacing, which will mostly take place at night to avoid disruption.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Workers are still busy putting the finishing touches on the new motorway.

Monday’s opening could also be pushed back if there is too much rain over the weekend, as cars could damage the new road.

But French said if all goes to plan, it won’t be much different for motorists than driving through a normal roadworks site.

Traffic controllers will get vehicles to shift across the carriageway in one-metre increments to help bed the seal in.

One traffic lane in each direction on the Northern Corridor will be open from Monday until December 11, to northbound traffic between 7am and 4pm, and to southbound traffic between 10am and 6pm.

NZTA is planning an open day for walkers and cyclists on December 12, and the motorway will be fully open to all traffic from December 17.