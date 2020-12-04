Heineken wants to trick your brain to cut down on drink-driving

The Automobile Association wants drink-drive testing to return to previous levels. About a third of all fatal crashes in New Zealand involve someone under the influence, but roadside testing has dropped off significantly in recent years.

As part of its global mission to reduce drink-driving, Heineken has tapped the services of a team of experts in nudge theory and behavioural design from Denmark to trick and rewire your brain into not drinking and driving.

Nudge theory is, in a nutshell, the use of conscious and subconscious ‘nudges’ or ‘interventions’ to rewire instincts or habits. In this case, it is pushing people away from giving themselves an alcohol buffer, like only having two beers, towards a self-imposed zero limit.

According to the team, 90 per cent of human decision-making is automatically controlled by instincts and surroundings in the moment of choice, with only 10 per cent of human decision-making consciously controlled by knowledge and education.

123rf Heineken wants to clamp down on drink-driving by using nudge theory.

Nudges are designed to complement mass-media communications about drink-driving, like Waka Kotahi NZTA ads. The mass media communications will target the rational conscious decisions, whereas the nudges are looking to reach the 90 per cent of the time that we make largely unconscious decisions.

The team, from Krukow Behavioural Design, have worked with Heineken to develop a nudge theory study which will extend from December into 2021. It will follow the journey of a New Zealand drink-driver (hopefully without any grisly conclusions) and figure out what sort of nudges and interventions could help similar people not drink and drive.

Supplied/Supplied Sille Krukow will lead the local study. She has completed similar studies overseas with positive results.

Founder of Krukow Behavioural Design, Sille Krukow, told Stuff that while drivers may have good intentions, when it comes to drinking they often find it hard to stick to them.

“To make following good intentions easy, we use interventions (or nudges) like reminders at the workplace, social norm activation through images at bar entrances, and systematic prompts during bar visits. These interventions are picked up by our subconscious decision processes and influence the way we behave and can determine whether we drink-drive or not.”

Heineken added that these interventions were found through similar studies overseas and may not be implemented here. We’ll start to see the results of the New Zealand study by early 2021.

Other results from nudge theory studies include changing road colours to red in order to reduce traffic deaths, which ended up cutting down fatal accidents by 50 per cent. Auckland drivers can actually see a version of this around the CBD where new speed limits of 30kmh have been complemented by a large red strip painted on the road to indicate where the new speed limit comes into force.

Another example is people walking into traffic in Melbourne. There, the study found that most people walked onto the road when they shouldn’t because they were looking down, mostly at their phones or other devices. As a result, the study recommended moving walk signals to the ground, which stopped most people walking into traffic. The signals look like the yellow painted squares you might see at an intersection but also change colour from red to green.