Road test review: Toyota GR Supra

TOYOTA GR SUPRA

Base price: $98,990

$98,990 Powertrain and economy: 3.0-litre turbo inline six, 285kW/500Nm, 8-speed automatic, RWD, combined economy 7.7L/100km, CO2 177g/km (source: RightCar).

3.0-litre turbo inline six, 285kW/500Nm, 8-speed automatic, RWD, combined economy 7.7L/100km, CO2 177g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4379mm long, 1292mm high, 2469mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 290 litres, 19-inch alloy wheels.

4379mm long, 1292mm high, 2469mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 290 litres, 19-inch alloy wheels. We like: Hugely capable as a sports car, comfy, looks fantastic

Hugely capable as a sports car, comfy, looks fantastic We don't like: Poor visibility, small cabin, dim screens

Toyota has kept good on its promise to incrementally update the reborn Supra. The 2021 update consists of a power bump, some extra bracing up front... and that’s really it. But, any excuse, right? Let’s see if those changes are enough to draw new buyers in.

More power? Go on...

Nile Bijoux/Stuff They look very similar but one has more power and more front bracing. And matte paint.

Toyota has coaxed another 35kW out of the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight six – or rather, BMW has. The changes are mimicked in the ‘21 Z4, comprising “significant changes” to the engine’s exhaust manifold (now separate to the cylinder head with six ports over the previous two) and positioning of the twin-scroll turbo. There is also a new piston design that reduces the compression ratio.

Total power is now officially rated at 285kW, though Toyota has been known to under-report the kilowatts of the Supra previously. Torque is still 500Nm.

Is that actually noticeable on the road?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff To the uninitiated, both of these Supras are more or less the same. But NDD184 here is noticeably quicker than the older model.

Funny you asked, because Toyota kindly supplied us with an older, 2020-spec Supra to find out. Short answer – yes. Those extra kilowatts do translate to a slight drop in 0-100kmh times – going by their official claims, the 2021 model should hit 100 in 4.1 seconds while the older model takes 4.3 seconds. The extra power continues through the revs and gears too, paired with what seems to be more synthetic engine noise pumped through the speakers.

For reasons probably only known to the European emission killjoys (seriously, why is engine sound so penalised now), the 2020 model was louder outside, with more crackles and bangs from the exhaust. So, if you’re reading this in a rush, you can already make one conclusion – buy the elder Supra for more theatrics, the newer for more power.

What about that extra bracing?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Some people have decried the new Supra’s styling. I freaking love it.

Under the bonnet of the 2021 Supra you'll see two new aluminium bars stretching from either side of the engine to the front. These contribute to a more stable front end, something drivers will always be grateful for on New Zealand's bumpy roads.

A less skittish nose means more confidence. Combine that with the extra dollop of grunt and the updated Supra becomes not just more powerful but categorically faster than the 2020 version.

Is that seriously all the changes Toyota made?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Those aluminium bars are the extra bracing I was talking about.

Yeah but, I mean, the Supra was hardly a bad car before.

As before, the steering is knife-edge sharp, with turn-in beautifully predictable thanks to a variable ratio steering rack. There are two drive modes – Sport and Normal – with Sport ratcheting up every adjustable aspect of the car to its pointiest. You can adjust what this does if you flick through the menus. If you want, you can have Sport pushing the engine and transmission to their max while the suspension remains in Comfort mode. Toyota also includes an active differential as standard.

Pushing the traction control button once sets the system to ‘Traction’ mode, which is a silly name because it lets the rear wheels slip more while still keeping a degree of traction control engaged so you don’t completely spin out.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Both of these are absolute lunatics when pushed. In the best way, of course.

Combining this with Sports mode gives you an utterly brilliant driver’s car because, unlike most other cars in the segment, the Supra is rear-wheel-drive only. No “fully variable all-wheel drive” nonsense here. The front wheels do nothing but direct the car and that gives it a beautiful feeling of pivoting around you when you’re pushing it. That’s where the extra bracing really helps keep things stable.

The lack of all-wheel drive means the Supra is light. Toyota reckons it weighs 1570kg. Compare that to the 1795kg BMW M440i or the 1831kg Ford Mustang GT specced with the ten-speed automatic. Sure, the Mustang has a fair bit more power and, arguably, a better soundtrack, but don’t bet against the Supra through some windy asphalt.

I’ve gotta bring it up...

Nile Bijoux/Stuff About the only things wrong with the Supra are the poor visibility and the BMW cabin.

Oh, just don’t. Everyone knows the Supra is a reskinned Z4. That's common knowledge and all the jokes are still really, really funny. But instead of looking at it that way, or from the angle of “pfft, who would pay a hundred grand for a Toyota?” consider it more like paying $40K less for a BMW (the Z4 retails for a hefty $139,900). A properly fast BMW too.

Sure, the interior is too German even for a hopeless Supra shill like me and little things like the key should have been changed for Toyota bits but the car is so good it doesn’t matter. And the iDrive system is one of the best out there. Just let me manually change the brightness of the screen please, Toyota. Sometimes it gets really dim for no reason.

Any other cars I should consider?

The most obvious competition is the Ford Mustang, which sells in GT trim for $82,990. It’s more powerful and more V8-ey than the Supra as well as nearly $20k cheaper but it’s less refined, heavier and harder on petrol. Otherwise, for a similar price and performance gulf in the other direction, consider the $122,600 Porsche Cayman 718. It's slower than the Supra while being more expensive but, arguably, even better to throw through corners than the Toyota by virtue of being more than 200kg lighter and mid-engined. There’s also the BMW M2 Competition, which could well be the best of the bunch. Just remember you pay for that honour, to the tune of $132,900.