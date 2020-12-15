New Zealand to get entire Cupra range next year

New Zealand is getting Cupra's entire range, starting from next year.

Seat New Zealand has confirmed that it will offer the entire Cupra range here, starting next year.

We’ve had Cupra models previously, like the Leon Cupra when it was still branded as a Seat and the Cupra Ateca as the first standalone model for the performance sub-brand.

Now, the fledgling performance marque will offer two more models, the newly refreshed Cupra Leon in both hatchback and Sportstourer wagon forms and the Formentor SUV, the first model exclusively developed by Cupra.

Stuff-co-nz The Formentor SUV will dot down here midway through next year as the first model exclusively developed by Cupra.

Seat New Zealand and Cupra New Zealand’s general manager, James Yates, said: “Cupra’s success has driven it to expand its product range and this is truly exciting. If these three new models replicate the Ateca’s success, we’ll be seeing a lot of car buyers in New Zealand re-thinking their badge allegiances.”

In terms of timing, the refreshed Ateca will dot down here in January 2021 while the Leon and Formentor are due around June.

Supplied My pick of the range would have to be this – the $66k Cupra Leon Sportstourer wagon.

The Formentor will come in 228kW and 140kW all-wheel drive versions with a 150kW eHybrid (PHEV) expected later in 2021. It rides on the MQB Evo platform and, in a showy flourish of the English language, Cupra says the Formentor "performs majestically no matter what the driving conditions or driving style as the driver directs the car with its progressive steering" thanks to the intelligent DCC chassis setup and differential lock.

All-electric range for the plug-in version is rated at 70km.

Cupra NZ has even confirmed pricing for the Formentor, with the SUV starting at $54,900 for the 140kW version and $68,900 for the 228kW model. We’re still waiting on final pricing for the eHybrid variant.

Supplied Later next year, Cupra will debut this – its first all-electric vehicle, the VW ID.3-based el-Born.

Meanwhile, the Leon hatch and Sportstourer cars are priced at $59,900 and $65,900 respectively. There are plug-hybrid options for these as well but no timeframe has been given for a local release just yet.

And finally, the Cupra Ateca will be priced at $66,900.

Looking beyond the initial models, Cupra is set to launch its first all-electric vehicle later next year, the el-Born hatchback. Hopefully Cupra NZ will be able to add that one to its repertoire too.