Ducati and Lamborghini not for sale, it turns out

A footnote in a recent release about Volkswagen Group board reorganisations has confirmed that Lamborghini and Ducati are not for sale just yet.

At the bottom of a release about various Volkswagen Group management restructurings and strategies, a small line read: “There is agreement on the Board that Lamborghini and Ducati will remain part of the Volkswagen Group.”

Previously, the two brands had an uncertain future as VAG CEO, Herbert Diess, said back in November: "Are those really valuable in the new world? We don’t know yet.” This is referring to Volkswagen’s ongoing effort to electrify its range, compared to Ducati and Lamborghini’s reliance on high-output combustion engines.

Supplied Ducati and Lamborghini have a safe home at Volkswagen after a few months of rumours regarding a sale.

Volkswagen’s plant in Wolfsburg will become "the pioneering factory" for the highly automated manufacture of electric vehicles. VW brand's flagship EV will be built there. The German maker is spending billions more on rebuilding other factories for electric vehicle manufacturing duties.

The release went on to say that “... the Bentley brand will fall within the management responsibility of the Audi brand as of 1 March 2021 in order to allow for synergies to be achieved as part of the electrification strategy of the two premium brands.”

Supplied Bentley will be fully electric by 2023, helped by a managerial shift to Audi.

Bentley had previously pledged to go fully electric by 2023.

Meanwhile, Bugatti’s future is still unclear, with rumours swirling of a shift in ownership to Rimac.