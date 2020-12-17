Vietnam’s Vinfast working on a double-cab ute

Vietnamese start-up Vinfast has released some preliminary sketches of its upcoming models, one of which is to be a double-cab ute.

The images come not long after Vinfast began operations at Holden’s old Lang Lang testing centre, just outside Melbourne.

There’s not much to glean from the images and Vinfast is keeping all the juicy details to itself. It looks like the ute is shaping up to have an American design, with a large, blunt nose and big wheels. There are slim headlights and what appears to be a full-width LED taillight. An exhaust system is visible underneath the car, meaning the truck will be powered by combustion, at least in some trims.

Supplied Vietnam's first domestic manufacturer is working on a ute. And it looks rather good.

It stands to reason that Vinfast will at least partially develop the ute in Australia, having taken ownership of both Lang Lang and another development centre near the old Holden site in Fishermens Bend. It has also hired hundreds of former Holden staff to work there.

Other vehicles in development include a three-door hatchback (big yes), two different takes on a coupe-SUV, a small SUV, a four-door coupe, a couple of people movers and some electric scooters. All models feature a similar front end with a distinctive V-shaped Vinfast grille. At least one will be electric, due to go on sale in the US next year.

Supplied Vinfast is also working on a three-door hatchback, which will hopefully get a spicy powertrain to go with the smart styling.

The images released serve to protect Vinfast’s intellectual property and show the Vietnamese manufacturer is intending on entering a range of segments.

Currently, Vinfast has a handful of models in production – the Lux A.20 sedan based on the previous-generation BMW 5 Series and the Lux SA2.0 SUV based on the previous BMW X5.

A third model, called the President, was revealed back in September, featuring a GM-sourced LS3 V8 engine. It is essentially an upmarket version of the Lux sedan selling as a 500 unit limited-edition, at a price of VND 4.6 billion (NZ$280,000) and featuring additional luxury features.

Supplied/Stuff This is the sort of styling we could see on Vinfast's forthcoming ute.

Finally, Vinfast offers a small car based on the Opel Karl, called the Fadil.

Vinfast has previously said it wants to sell cars in Australia (and, with any luck, New Zealand) but is yet to put a date on those wishes.