Smooth opening for Christchurch's newest motorway

After four years of construction - and 50 years since the idea was considered - the new Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway opened to drivers, cyclists and walkers on Thursday.

The Christchurch Northern Corridor’s long-awaited opening went off without any bumps in the road.

All four lanes of the $290 million motorway extension opened to traffic on Thursday afternoon, as the cones were removed without fanfare and traffic started to filter in.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Graeme Sword, on his 100-year-old Triumph motorbike, and Jack and Dorothy Porter were first in the queue when the cones were removed.

The shared path for cyclists and walkers opened at the same time.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) spokeswoman said police were patrolling at the Belfast end, but overall the opening ran smoothly.

While traffic was slow to get off the ground, the shared pathway saw a lot of use, with dog-walkers, cyclists and pedestrians eager to give it a try.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The first few cars start to trickle through.

One group of retirees even rode their e-bikes the full 10km stretch to Rangiora for a coffee, she said.

NZTA is urging all motorists to take care around the intersections with Belfast’s Cranford St and QEII Drive, as people get used to the new road layout.