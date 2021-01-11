Deadly Waikato intersection on route to The Shire now not so deadly

The intersection of SH29 and Hopkins Rd is a busy spot for tourists travelling around the Waikato.

The introduction of speed signs at a notorious intersection near Hobbiton has not only slowed down traffic but the number of crashes, too.

Where State Highway 29 and Hopkins Rd meet in Waikato is usually busy with up to 3500 Lord of the Rings fans a day as they turn off to reach the Hobbiton Movie Set, 8km away.

It’s also an eight-minute drive to Matamata and less than an hour to Hamilton, Tauranga and Rotorua.

But over time it has become notorious for crashes. Over the past decade, 19 crashes from fatal to non-injury have occurred at the intersection, according to information provided by the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi.

However, crash numbers have gradually decreased since the installation of two automatic speed signs on either side of the intersection in August 2019.

MARK TAYLOR/stuff The introduction of automatic speed signs, pictured far left, has helped slow down traffic and emergency call outs.

There have only been two non-injury crashes at the intersection since the installation of the signs.

The signs detect when a car is turning into or out of Hopkins Rd and temporarily reduces the legal speed limit for traffic approaching the intersection from 100kmh to 60kmh. They are designed to prevent crashes and reduce the risk of someone being killed or seriously injured.

But it wasn’t what neighbouring businesses, households and government officials were crying out for. For years, they’ve been asking for a roundabout it will likely never get.

Chooky's Auto, a business with the best view of vehicle collisions in Waikato, is so used to crashes on the corner of SH29 and Hopkins Rd that staff members have a plan for when they hear the screech of tyres and the subsequent boom.

PETRICE TARRANT/Stuff The fatal car crash in 2016 involving a logging truck at the intersection.

There has been one fatal crash at the turnoff since 1998. In 2016 a woman died and two others were critically injured when a carload of tourists collided with a logging truck.

Emergency services have also attended three serious crashes over the decade. One in 2014 and two in 2018. The year 2018 had the highest number of crashes in the last decade with an additional minor and non-injury crash adding to its growing tally.

In December 2018, seven people were injured in a collision, leaving one critically injured and in April 2018 a three vehicle car crash left nine people injured.

KELLEY TANTAU/STUFF Emergency services attend a three car collision at the intersection of SH29 and Hopkins Rd in 2018.

But making generalisations on 10 years of data is no simple task.

University of Waikato Psychology Professor Samuel Charlton, who works in the area of driver behaviour, said the numbers are so small, it’s hard to say if there's any kind of pattern.

“Statistics require a good database to make conclusions, otherwise what you’re not certain what you are seeing is error. It’s difficult to say whether it is random variation or a real trend.”

Charlton said there are lots of things that can make an intersection safer, but none of these come free.

He suggested a longer turning bay and also agreed a rural roundabout would help.

“It’s going to continue to be a tourist destination for quite some time, so figuring out appropriate signs … for that turning traffic is important.

“There is no single best solution for these things.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The intersection that links Hamilton, Hobbiton and Tauranga.

The electronic speed signs now in place are used across the country at high risk intersections.

NZTA’s director regional relationships Steve Mutton said a recent research report, yet to be published, found intersection speed zones are associated with a 69 per cent reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes and a 28 per cent reduction in total crashes.

However, two Waikato leaders don’t believe enough is being done.

Matamata-Piako District Mayor Ash Tanner said the speed needs to be reduced further.

“I’m not a fan of dropping speeds anywhere, far from it, but I’m a fan for making it safer,” he said.

Tanner and Mutton met at the crash hot-spot in late July, with a previous crash adding to Tanner’s concerns.

While they were there, Tanner said, there was a car that had previously “gone off the road and through the fence and looked like it had rolled and smashed to smithereens”.

MARK TAYLOR/stuff Cars are now slowing down to 60km as they approach the intersection with the automatic speed zones.

Whereas, National MP Tim van de Molen said while it will take years to complete, an expressway is the better option.

“We need a better solution … for us locally it’s a big issue,” van de Molen said.

“[NZTA] has made some improvements with the electronic speed zones … we’ve pushed hard for that ... but I’d like to see ongoing consideration for that and of course the best solution is the expressway.

“It’s tough for those living locally and for the emergency services … so I will keep pushing for the expressway.”

The concerns aren't falling on deaf ears.

Mutton said NZTA is aware of the concerns the community has about the intersection.

The agency is considering a realignment of the road and replacing the tubular delineators with rumble strips. If approved, the upgrades will be completed in 2021.

“We think this is a good approach to help drivers navigate that intersection better.”

But the likelihood of a roundabout is not guaranteed.

The Regional Land Transport Plan looks at critical areas across the country that have focused investment on safety management initiatives, Mutton said.

“It’s too early to say what will be delivered in the future,” he said.

“It’s important we put safety interventions where it has the greater potential of reducing death and serious injury.”

MARK TAYLOR/stuff The turn to tourist farm, Hobbiton Movie Set, is 6km away from the notorious intersection.

The Hobbiton Movie Set sits on the state highway’s adjacent road, Buckland Rd. The tourist farm can see up to 3500 visitors and 2100 vehicles each day during peak season.

The Matamata-Piako District Council is proposing to change the speed limit along Buckland Rd to 80kmh from Puketutu Rd and 60kmh for the remaining part of Buckland Rd.

All roads in the vicinity of Hobbiton, including Buckland, Mathieson, Puketutu and Hopkins roads have a speed limit of 100kmh.

According to the council’s Land Transport Bylaw there have been 35 reported crashes, including six severe and 19 minor injuries on Buckland Rd over the past five years.

The council’s consultation period closes on January 15, 2021.

*The 2020 data is incomplete. Data is for all crashes for the years 1998 to 2020 as recorded in the Crash Analysis System to date November 4, 2020.