Special Scott McLaughlin Mustang priced

The special Mustang built as a send-off for Scott McLaughlin has been priced.

Called the ‘SM17’, the ultimate Mustang for the ultimate McLaughlin fan packs quite a punch.

There’s still a 5.0-litre V8 under the bonnet but now it rocks a supercharger that pumps power up to a feral 578kW and 810Nm, while the chassis gets significant upgrades as well, including adjustable anti-roll bars.

It will be available with a choice of either Ford’s 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmissions, while the new 20-inch alloy wheels are wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber (275/30 at the front, 305/30 at the back). A cat back stainless steel exhaust (integrated with Ford’s existing active-exhaust control) will make sure there is plenty of bark to go with the substantial bite.

Stylistic changes include larger spoilers front and rear with canards built into the fog light surrounds. Inside is a slightly different leather trim and an Alcantara steering wheel.

Supplied There aren't many visual changes but that’s okay – the Mustang has always been a handsome thing.

While the SM17 will be available to order through Ford dealerships, it’s not strictly an official product – Ford New Zealand won’t sell it directly because it’s not one of their factory-built products, but is easing the SM17's importation through Christchurch-based Team Hutchinson Ford.

When it was announced a few months ago, Ford NZ managing director Simon Rutherford reckoned the price would be “in the region of $150,000”. Turns out he was bang on, as the official pricing has been confirmed at $149,500.

That’s a hefty jump from the standard Mustang GT’s $82,990 sticker price but considering the performance uplift and specialness of the car, it's not all that bad.