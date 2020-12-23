Jaguar J-Pace could become an all-electric Tesla Model X rival

Rumours of a potential ‘J-Pace’ SUV from Jaguar have swirled for years, a large SUV to head Jag’s people-mover range. Any major details about the model have been kept under wraps but a new report has emerged from Auto Express claiming the SUV will run on electric power only and rival the Tesla Model X.

Naturally, this is unconfirmed and must be taken with a pinch of salt. The J-Pace is said to use the MLA architecture, which supports combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. It will underpin the next generation of XJ, which will also be an electric-only affair.

MLA reportedly supports battery as large as 100kWh, which should give the upcoming SUV a range of around 480km, at least in its top variant. All-wheel drive is expected as well.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The electric I-Pace is set to get a baby brother. A larger baby brother but a baby nonetheless.

There’s a decent chance the XJ could donate its electrical know-how to the J-Pace, which could give the SUV the power to duke it out with the Tesla Model X. Another possibility is Jaguar turning up the wick on its I-Pace powertrain to match the Tesla.

As a reminder, the American contender cracks 100kmh in 2.8 seconds in full-fat Performance trim. It also has awesome gull wing doors. As for price, a fully specced Model X costs just over $200k here, a price likely (hopefully) rivalled by Jaguar.

DAVID LINKLATER/STUFF Is the Model X’s time at the top of the large electric SUV charts coming to an end?

We could see the J-Pace as early as next year but there’s an equal chance of it being pushed back as a result of Covid-19.