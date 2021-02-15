Don't bother with roses any more - just buy them a Bugatti

Roses and chocolates? Pfft. That’s weak and you know it – unfortunately, what isn't weak is probably out of reach for most of us. That being what an unknown husband bought his lucky wife – a Bugatti Chiron Sport with a bespoke design.

The front half of the hypercar is matte white while the rear half is painted in Silk Rose metallic. That pink hue extends to the wheels, engine bay cover and front splitter.

Inside is pink contrast stitching while the seats have the name ‘Alice’ embroidered into the headrests. ‘Alice’ also adorns the door sills.

Supplied An unnamed husband has just set the Valentines Day bar reeeaaally high.

"The customer came to us with a vision of how they wanted their new Bugatti to look," said Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, "and we are delighted that the depth and scale of Bugatti's extensive accessories and options catalogue allows for even the most ambitious of designs to be realised.”

READ MORE:

* Listen to Bugatti testing the Chiron Pur Sport

* Pur Sport is a leaner, meaner Bugatti Chiron

* Bugatti's ride-on car that grown-ups can drive (but it still costs $50k)



Aside from the new looks, the Chiron Sport is as mentally powerful as any other, thanks to a 1103kW quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W12.

Supplied Alice is either the name of the car or the new owner – otherwise there might be some explaining to do...

It should be nippy around the corners too, with stiffer suspension and added torque vectoring for its all-wheel drive system.

Weight reduction efforts around the car means the Chiron Sport tips the scales around 18kg lighter than the standard Chiron.

Though, chocolates and roses do have the Valentines-spec Chiron licked in one area... The car costs US$3.2 million (NZ$4.4m). I’ll just let that sink in.