Trees still blocking one road in central North Island after high winds

Trees blocked several parts of the road on State Highway 47, between Turangi and the western side of Tongariro National Park on Tuesday night.

One of the main routes in the central North Island is still closed to traffic, due to high winds toppling trees onto the road.

State Highway 47 and State Highway 5 were closed on Tuesday evening, due to multiple blockages reported.

As of 10am on Wednesday SH47 was reopened, but SH5, the road that links Napier and Taupō, remained closed.

Detours for the SH5 closure are extensive, with motorists only able to get to the bay via Palmerston North or Gisborne.

This adds about four to five hours to the journey.

Waka Kotahi Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said contractors were unable to remove the trees until the strong winds died down, making it safe to do so.

A post on their social media said their contractors expected to have the road open at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Motorists were asked to check the journeys.nzta.govt.nz for up-to-date information about their intended route before setting out.